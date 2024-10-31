The Sims 4 Life & Death Reaper career guide

If reaping and collecting souls is your Sim’s calling in The Sims 4, you’ll want to know how to complete the entire Grim Reaper career in the Life & Death Expansion Pack.

The mysterious Grim Reaper has been around since the first installment of The Sims franchise, showing up on your lot whenever someone dies. Despite his ominous presence, he’s been quite the iconic character who has made multiple appearances in different Sims games.

With that in mind, have you ever wondered what it would be like to do his job? Now, you can do just that by joining the Reaper career in The Sims 4 Life & Death pack.

This career can be a little tricky to navigate, but we’ve got the full rundown here, including how to complete it and its rewards.

Reaper career explained in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack

As an active career, a typical workday in the Reaper career is essentially divided into three parts: preparation, reaping, and getting back to the office.

In the preparation part, you’ll be tasked to interact with the Scry when you first arrive in the Netherworld, an exclusive world in the Life & Death Expansion Pack.

ea / dexerto You usually begin the day by Scrying for an assignment.

What happens after this is usually random. Sometimes, you’ll be asked to practice reaping on a dummy or research your assignment, among other options.

Once the preparation is over, the next task is usually to interact with the Scry again to travel to a lot where someone has died. Most of the time, your job here is to collect the Soul of a deceased Sim by first taking a witness statement, investigating nearby objects, and determining their cause of death.

ea / dexerto A Reaper Sim trying to determine the cause of death of a deceased Sim.

But sometimes, you may also get tasked to close Netherworld Fissures that have leaked into the world – it can be completely random. The same thing actually also applies to the preparation part, as there are days when your job is to deal with a broken Netherworld portal instead of just reaping and collecting Souls.

One thing for sure is that once things have been dealt with, you’ll be given time to wind up the work day by doing some admin-related tasks. For example, if you had just returned from collecting a Soul, you may be asked to release it to the Netherworld portal, file a Death Certificate, and analyze death trends in Grim’s office.

Reaper career promotion requirements

One of the requirements to progress through the Reaper career is to level up your Thanatology skill, which is fitting to the job. Charisma is also important because you’ll interact with the witnesses often, whether that’s getting to know or soothing them after a loved one’s death.

ea / dexerto Soothing other Sims after their loss is also part of the job as a Reaper.

Ideally, you’ll want to make sure you complete your daily tasks if you want to climb the ladder faster. Also, unlike the Romance Consultant career and others with multiple branches, the Reaper career only has one path.

Reaper Career Level Promotion Requirements Wages Grimtern Attend an Active Work Day 25 Simoleons/hour Restceptionist Reach Level 2 Thanatology Skill 31 Simoleons/hour Dust-to-Dust Buster Reach Level 3 Thanatology Skill and Release 3 Souls 39 Simoleons/hour Collections Agent Reach Level 2 Fitness Skill and Reach Lvel 3 Charisma Skill 54 Simoleons/hour Soul Slayer Reach Level 4 Thanatology Skill and Release 5 Souls 77 Simoleons/hour Spirit Expert (Extraction & Resolution) Reach Level 4 Charisma Skill and Write Reaping Manual 110 Simoleons/hour Nether-Tether Reach Level 5 Thanatology Skill 158 Simoleons/hour D.N.R (Death’s Negotiation Reporter) Reach Level 4 Fitness Skill and Reach Level 5 Charisma Skill 223 Simoleons/hour Graveling Release 10 Souls 299 Simoleons/hour Reaper – 421 Simoleons/hour

Grim Reaper career rewards

The most interesting reward you’ll get from completing the Reaper career is getting the Grand Grim Uniform. Now, this is different from the Basic Reaper Uniform you’d normally wear at the beginning of your career as it actually hides your Sim’s face – just like Grim’s!

ea / dexerto The Grand Grim Uniform looks absolutely magnificent.

It also has more details and various color swatches you can select when going into CAS. Other than this, Grim’s Timeless Hourglass is a decent reward that can make the perfect Heirloom. Who knows, you might want your Sim’s future grandchildren to know they had a Reaper in the family.

Here’s a list of all the rewards you’ll unlock from the Reaper career:

Basic Reaper Uniform

Grim’s Timeless Hourglass

Grand Grim Uniform

Grim’s Right Hand

Now that you know how to complete the Grim Reaper career in The Sims 4, check out the best cheats you can use if you’d like to progress quickly and how to be reborn to continue playing your Sim in the next life.