XDefiant devs address “grueling” XP grind & weapon leveling

Progression has been a major complaint amongst the XDefiant community, but the good news is it’s under evaluation by the development team.

XDefiant’s been on a tear since its arrival, with Ubisoft’s 6v6 hero shooter amassing an impressive player count on launch week. Fans have loved the game’s take on fast-paced action, with some citing it reminds them of the early days of Call of Duty.

The game’s launch hasn’t been without its faults. Hit registration, snipers, and bunny hopping have been pain points for the community. One of the biggest gripes has been player progression with weapons and the Battle Pass. Since launch, there have been two double weapon XP weekends that have saved an absolutely “grueling” weapon grind.

Good news though for the community, change seems to be in the works. XDefiant’s Executive Producer Mark Rubin simply stated “Yes, we are” in response to a player inquiry on XP evaluation across weapons and the Battle Pass.

Ubisoft

With multiple double XP weekends hitting the game, they’ve become the standard players hope to see with the changes Rubin shared. Many loved Rubin’s answer, citing their appreciation for constant “clear communication” with the community with Rubin at the forefront of discussion regarding changes coming.

On the other hand, XP balancing is a fine line, as some argued increasing the gains may make the game “easier.” How the devs balance it will be tricky, but any change is exactly what the community is looking for.

XDefiant is still in its Preseason, which is scheduled to end sometime in July. Major changes like XP adjustments may be a possible highlight of the game’s first season. Until then, a possible 24/7 playlist or a few rounds of Hot Shot may help the grind be a bit more manageable.