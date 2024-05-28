Best modes for leveling up weapons in XDefiant

Leveling up XDefiant’s arsenal of weapons already feels like a slog, so here’s a rundown on the best modes for ranking up.

Since the game’s launch, XDefiant players have agreed that increasing weapon ranks takes far too long. Activating Weapon XP Boosters obtained from the Battle Pass, Ubisoft Connect rewards, and store bundles represent the quickest way to level up.

The Double XP Weekend that Ubisoft hosted days after release constituted another big help. However, events like this won’t go live too often, leaving many to wonder how else they can accelerate the arguably grueling leveling process.

There are a couple of modes that can increase the pace, especially for XDefiant players capable of landing lots of kills in a match.

What’s the best mode for weapon leveling in XDefiant?

The only way to level up guns, even with XP boosters, is through kills and assists. Most modes in XDefiant require users to engage in objectives that can distract from taking out enemies.

As such, Hot Shot is the ideal mode for players trying to level up their weapons faster, given that it doesn’t feature any objectives outside of dispatching enemy players.

The mode pits two teams against each other as both attempt to earn the most points in a set amount of time. Points are rewarded whenever a player dispatches an enemy and collects a bounty – the user who holds the most bounties at once gets labeled the “Hot Shot.”

Again, since the goal revolves around racking up as many kills as possible, Hot Shot is the best mode for weapon leveling.

Ubisoft Hot Shot is one of XDefiant’s five game modes.

There’s also a case to be made for XDefiant’s Escort mode offering a good chance at quickly leveling weapons.

Escort’s lone objective tasks players with moving a payload from one end of the map to the other, meaning everyone in the match will have their attention focused in the same general spot. This creates lots of engagement between teams, opening up more opportunities for easy kills.

For more on XDefiant’s wide variety of weapons, be sure to check out recommended loadouts for guns such as the 93R sidearm, ACR 6.8, and the RPK-74.