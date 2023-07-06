Loot filters in Path of Exile helps you differentiate between a plethora of loot available in the game. Here’s a handy guide on how you can install and apply loot filters in PoE.

How often have you imagined having a filter in games to separate the good loot from the bad, ultimately saving time? Fortunately, Path of Exile has a workaround to do the same and players find it immensely useful.

The sole reason for installing loot filters in Path of Exile is that you’ll encounter thousands of item drops in your playthrough. This gets even more annoying further into the game. And it’s quite normal, considering Path of Exile is an action RPG, like Diablo. However, this loot filter is not readily available in the game.

You need to download them from third-party sources. So, here’s a handy guide on how to install and apply loot filters in PoE.

Grinding Gear Games Gameplay in Path of Exile resembles Blizzard’s Diablo series.

How to install loot filters in Path of Exile?

Here are the steps to install loot filters in Path of Exile:

Pick a loot filter of your choice (there’re plenty available on the internet). Make sure the filter you’re downloading has a “.filter” extension. Now, head over to the “My Documents” folder. From there, open the “My Games” folder. Head straight into the “Path of Exile” folder. Now, simply copy and paste or drag and drop the filter file inside this folder.

How to apply loot filters in Path of Exile?

To apply loot filters in PoE, follow the steps mentioned below:

Fire up Path of Exile. Head over to the Settings menu, and then to the UI tab. Scroll down until you find the “List of Item Filters” dropdown menu. From the menu, find the loot filter you’ve installed. Select the loot filter and hit the “Save” button.

Now you’ve successfully applied your desired loot filter in PoE. You may switch between different filters right from the UI tab from time to time, according to your needs.

