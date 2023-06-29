BattleBit Remastered is an FPS where you can battle against 254 other players, so it’s important to know how to heal in the game. Here’s how to improve your chances at survival in the low poly shooter.

The recently released BattleBit Remastered has hooked fans across the globe with its fast-paced FPS action, and it’s currently sitting at the top of the Steam charts.

In the game, you’ll battle it out in 254-player lobbies with highly destructible environments. While you can run and gun, there are also a number of different vehicles including tanks, boats, and helicopters.

While dealing damage is all well and good, to truly survive, you’ll need to be able to heal in the game –whether you’re patching up yourself or a friendly player. With that in mind, here’s exactly how to heal in BattleBit Remastered.

BattleBit In order to survive in BattleBit Remastered, you’ll need to heal.

How to heal in BattleBit Remastered

In order to heal yourself and other players in BattleBit Remastered, you need to be playing as a Medic. The class may be limited in terms of their weapon choice but they have great healing capabilities, including increased revival speed.

If a player is wounded in the game they will enter a Bleed state, and while all players can prevent bleeding by using a bandage, only Medics can fully heal themselves or others. Medics will also start a match with 20 bandages in their inventory as opposed to the standard four that other classes receive.

When playing as a Medic you will automatically come equipped with two med kits, simply follow the steps below to use them to heal in the game:

Press ‘5’ on your keyboard to equip the med kit.

Make your way to your injured friend.

Hold down the right mouse button to begin healing the other player.

to begin healing the other player. If it’s yourself you need to heal, hold down the left mouse button .

. Once healing is complete, you can get back into the action.

If you need to heal multiple allies at once, the med kit also comes with an area of effect so simply equip the item by pressing ‘5’ on your keyboard then press ‘X’ to throw it onto the ground and any friendly players in its area of effect will automatically start to heal.

That’s everything you need to know about how to heal in BattleBit Remastered. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

