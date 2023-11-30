MW3 players call for changes to “excessive” health regen rate

MW3 players are blasting the shooter’s slow health regen rates, with many hoping developers will deploy improvements sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hit store shelves to poor reviews earlier this month. Player reception hasn’t fared much better, though developers will look to improve upon the experience as time goes on. They’ll have plenty of feedback to take into consideration, too.

Thus far, Modern Warfare faithful have requested everything from a vehicle overhaul to the addition of server-related features.

Now the discourse is targeting another troublesome feature – health regen. And some players already have suggestions on how things could improve in this regard.

MW3 players say health regen needs a change asap

A Modern Warfare 3 player recently called out the title’s slow health regen rate on Reddit. According to the frustrated user, a game centered on fast-paced action has no business forcing players to wait seven seconds for their health to regenerate.

The problem lies with a tedious loop wherein players get injured in a gunfight and win that battle, only to be downed by another enemy because it takes too long for the first injury to heal.

In their comment, the Redditor wrote: “I don’t know about you, but I experience that scenario quite regularly, where it just feels like the health recovery time holds me back in certain situations.”

Activision Blizzard

Based on the comments, many players agree with this sentiment. “Yep, they need to increase health regeneration rate,” reads one response.

Some think the addition of Quick Fix would provide the perfect solution, as the perk does away with the health regen delay whenever users land a kill.

One person said of the perk’s hopeful arrival, “All I want for Christmas is… Quickfix! Imagine having it from the start of a match and not like MW2 after minutes.”

Meanwhile, others think the second enemy in the above scenario needs to be considered. A Redditor presented their case with the following: “…when shooting someone else, it gives you more time to be aggressive and chase a weakened opponent if he is hurt, so the longer heal time does also reward more aggressive players imo.”

As of now, there’s no telling if or when MW3 developers will address these health regen concerns.