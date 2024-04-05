Content Warning: How to heal players

Content Warning has skyrocketed to one of the most popular games out there, here’s how to teammates and other players in the smash horror co-op title.

Content Warning has swiftly risen to the top as one of the most popular games around. The co-operative horror title sees players descend into the Old World in hopes of the best content possible. That means coming across terrifying creatures capable of taking you and your team down.

Not only does this add to the horror factor, but you’ll want to survive to bring back your footage. So when you take damage, you’ll want to heal up, here’s exactly how to do that.

Article continues after ad

How to heal players in Content Warning

Healing in Content Warning simply requires the player to have a Hugger manual. This item can be bought from the store for $100, meaning you’ll need to have some disposable income before you can pick it up.

Article continues after ad

This means you won’t be able to heal at all on your first run-through, so surviving until you can purchase the item is important.

The player with the Hugger manual in their inventory will be able to hug others with the left mouse button, healing them in the process. It’s worth noting that the player with the item cannot heal themselves, so you’ll need to drop the item and have another player pick it up to heal you.

Article continues after ad

Hugging a player will heal them over time, so make sure you hold down the button until the green hearts vanish. The Hugger has an infinite amount of uses but will be dropped if the player holding it is killed. The item will also vanish if it’s left behind in the Old World, so make sure to pick it up before you go.