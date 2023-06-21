Is Battlebit Remastered free to play?

Wondering whether Battlebit Remastered is free to play or if you’ll need to pay to play it? Then our guide has everything you need to know.

Battlebit Remastered is the latest FPS game that has Battlefield fans excited. Not only does the game feature a massive 254 PvP experience, but it also has destructibility and plenty of unlockable guns and gadgets.

While Battlebit Remastered may lack the visual fidelity of Battlefield 2042 and Modern Warfare 2, many FPS players have flocked to this indie title. In fact, Battlebit is currently one of the most popular games on Steam.

However, is Battlebit free-to-play? Well, find out the answer to this question with our handy hub.

Is Battlebit Remastered free?

No, Battlebit Remastered is not free to play. Instead, players will need to cough up $14.99/£12.79 in order to squad up and begin wreaking havoc in the game’s destructive battlefields. Once you’ve purchased a copy from Steam or other online retailers, you’ll be able to dive into all the explosive mayhem.

It’s important to note that Battlebit Remastered is currently in Early Access, which means the developers will likely be adding more content in future updates. These new updates could see new maps, weapons, gadgets, and cosmetics added.

Of course, if you don’t wish to part with $14.99/£12.79, you could always wait for the Steam Summer Sale, which goes live on June 29 to July 13, 2023. There is no guarantee that Battlebit Remastered will be among those on sale, but you may be able to save a little bit extra if you’re still on the fence.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Battlebit Remastered is free to play.