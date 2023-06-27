BattleBit Remastered codes (June 2023) – How to redeem free rewards

BattleBit Remastered has taken Steam by storm since its recent release, and many players are wondering if there are codes in the game that can be used to redeem free rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about BattleBit Remasted codes.

The latest surprise game to top the Steam charts is BattleBit Remastered, an action-packed low poly FPS where players battle it out for victory on a highly destructible map.

As well as using a variety of weapons players can also traverse the map in a number of different vehicles including tanks and helicopters.

Article continues after ad

Many players are wondering if it’s possible to redeem codes in the game to get free rewards, whether that be cosmetics or new weapons. So, here’s everything you need to know about codes in BattleBit Remastered.

Contents

BattleBit BattleBit Remasted is topping the Steam charts right now.

BattleBit Remastered codes

While the prospect of codes is exciting unfortunately they currently aren’t available to redeem in BattleBit Remastered.

This is likely due to the game still being in early access, so it’s possible that the developers will introduce a codes system in the future. The best way to stay in the loop for any future codes would be to keep an eye on the game’s official Twitter account and Discord community.

Article continues after ad

BattleBit Remastered steam codes

Although traditional redeem codes aren’t available at the moment, a handful of creators, including Jake Lucky have been sharing free Steam codes on social media for fans to claim.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, all of these steam codes have been claimed but we’ll be sure to update this page when more are made available.

How to redeem Steam codes

If you’ve been quick enough to get a Steam code simply follow the steps below to redeem the game:

Article continues after ad

Open and login to Steam.

Click the ‘Games’ tab located in the menu at the top of the screen.

Click ‘Activate a Product on Steam’.

Type in and enter your BattleBit Remastered Steam code.

Once the code is accepted, a message prompting you to install the game will appear.

That’s everything we know so far about BattleBit Remastered codes, we’ll be sure to update this page when more information is released. In the meantime, why not check out our guide on whether or not the game is free to play?