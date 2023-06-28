How many people play BattleBit Remastered? Player count in 2023

Battlebit Remastered has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam, but how many people actually play it? Well, our Battlebit Remastered player count tracker has everything you need to know.

Battlebit Remastered has gained a lot of attention from both Battlefield and CoD fans alike, who are looking for another FPS game to sink their teeth into. The blocky shooter has quickly risen up the Steam charts, with many casual and competitive CoD players praising the game’s fun gameplay.

Combine this with the destructible environments and customizable weapons, and you have a recipe for an extremely addictive shooter. With its affordable entry price and minimal system requirements, it’s not hard to see why Battlebit Remastered has become so popular.

So, if you’re curious to know how many people play Battlebit Remastered or just wish to see how the game’s figures stack up in 2023, then our player count hub has you covered.

Battlebit Remastered player count tracker

Battlebit Battlebit Remastered has become very popular on Steam.

According to SteamDB, the Battlebit Remasted player count currently sits at 71,668 peak players. The game also hit its all-time peak of 87,323 players on June 26, 2023. While Battlebit Remastered has only launched relatively recently, the player count will likely rise as more players discover it.

The game will also inevitably get more players as and when the next Steam sale goes live, which could see it receive a discount. While we don’t currently have any details on whether Battlebit Remastered will be coming to consoles, it would certainly raise the player count even further, especially if crossplay is a feature.

Of course, like all games, Battlebit Remastered’s player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, there is a large community to play with. Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Battlebit Remastered player count stats.