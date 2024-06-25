How to win in Fortnite Reload: 8 best tips

Fortnite Reload is a new fast-paced mode that brings back the OG gameplay. Here are the 8 best tips to ensure a Victory Royale in every match.

Fortnite’s latest mode Reload is making waves across the gaming space as Epic has brought a remixed version of the OG map that players love in new fast-paced mini Battle Royale gameplay. The mode pits 40 players (or 10 squads) against one another, who fight to be the last team standing.

The gameplay is more action-focused, similar to the Late Game Arena LTM that Fortnite once had, although this one offers the fun in both Build and Zero Build modes and allows infinite respawn as long as a teammate in your squad is alive, as opposed to traditional BR.

While Reload encourages quicker movement, decision-making, and strategy from players while they’re in a match, it’s equally challenging to get a dub so we’ve got some handy tips for you right here.

8 best tips to win in Fortnite Reload

1. Land at a safer POI at the start − other than Tilted

Epic Games There are other locations in Reload that are safer than Tilted to land in.

While Tilted Towers is a desirable drop spot for OG Fortnite players and is often known as a “hot drop” landing there towards the start of a match can result in your entire team getting wiped in seconds − unless you’re a sweat.

Thankfully, there are other spots on the Reload map that can be great to start your match in.

Locations like Retail Row, Lone Lodge, Pleasant Park, and Dusty Docks are excellent drop spots where you can find plenty of chests and loot that can get you ready for a stronger start to the match. Plus, you’ll also wait out other squads by the time you rotate to Tilted, and survive longer.

2. Initiate a Reboot instead of waiting for a Revive

Epic Games It’s wiser to head to Reboot than wait for a revive in Reload.

The Reload mode allows you to respawn after a maximum of 40 seconds back into action once you’re eliminated. However, when your teammates are alive and you’re downed, it’s best to initiate a Reboot than to wait for a revive from your squad.

This would let them focus on eliminating more enemy players and hold out the location they’re attacking from until you return to action. Asking for a revive from a teammate who’s in action can result in them spending 5 seconds just to get you back while they can utilize the same time to clear out the area of any threats.

3. Remember, more kills mean quicker Reboot for your team

Epic Games Eliminating enemies can reduce Reboot time for your team in Reload mode.

While Battle Royale gameplay demands you to plan out an attack on enemies rather than go in guns blazing, Reload asks you to do the opposite. Here, you shouldn’t hold back on W-keying your opponents, especially if your teammate is in the Reboot queue.

In Fortnite Reload, knocking down and eliminating an enemy reduces 2 seconds each to your teammate’s Reboot time. The more kills you rack up while your teammate is awaiting Reboot, the quicker they are back in action − something that most Reload players tend to forget.

4. Carry mobility items in your inventory for quick escapes

Epic Games Using mobility items like a Grappler can keep the action going for you.

Unlike Battle Royale, vehicles and launch pads are disabled in Fortnite Reload, which means you’ll need to rely on mobility items to move around the map faster. Items like Shockwave Grenade, Grappler, and Crash Pads can help you escape the storm circle quicker and always stay on the move.

These items can also help you escape a tricky situation if you’re caught in a crossfire or being rushed by enemies. So keep in mind to always have a mobility item handy and watch out for the storm.

5. Stay closer to your teammates

Epic Games Teamwork is vital in getting a dub in Fortnite Reload.

The phrase “Teamwork makes the dream work” plays out perfectly in Fortnite Reload. Whether it’s strategizing an attack on enemies or thinking quickly on your feet, proper communication between your teammates can make your squad a force to be reckoned with.

Whether it’s racking up kills to Reboot your fallen teammates faster or wiping out an entire squad, teamwork and sticking next to one another can help you hold your location and rotate to another together.

6. Camping out is the OG strategy to survive longer

Epic Games Camping is extremely useful in getting your teammates to respawn.

If you’re good at camping in Fortnite − whether it’s under an enemy build or in a bush, then consider yourself a team asset in Reload mode. While campers are frowned upon by sweats in Fortnite, in Reload surviving for longer can help your squad maintain the momentum of rebooting back in action frequently.

Rather than picking a fight with an entire squad by yourself, you can just wait for your fallen teammates to return while you camp out wisely, away from enemy eyes. Furthermore, camping can also help you survive until the final storm circle when you can carry out your attack on enemies and claim the dub.

7. Always have the high ground on your opponents

Epic Games Always claim a higher ground to gain an upper hand on enemies.

If you prefer the Build mode over Zero Build in Fortnite Reload, then remember to use the ABC (Always Be Cranking) strategy in Fortnite Reload. The higher ground you claim on your enemies, the better you’ll be able to restrict them in your crosshair area.

Fortnite players who maintain a high ground throughout a match have a higher chance to claim a Victory Royale as they can see their enemies at all times and carry aggressive attacks on them − whether it’s breaking an enemy build or restricting them inside the storm circle.

8. Maintain a balanced loadout throughout the match

Epic Games Open chests and arm yourself with balanced weapons in Reload.

Fortnite Reload is being praised by players for having better-balanced weapons than Chapter 5 Season 3’s Battle Royale due to their OG stats and mechanics. Similarly, it’s important to keep a balanced loadout consisting of a mid to long-range weapon, a close-range weapon, a utility item, consumable items, and any other weapon of your liking in a Reload match.

It’s sometimes better to have a more variable loadout than carrying all mythic or exotic weapons in a match. For instance, if you like the Infantry Rifle, pair it up with a Pump Shotgun and a pray and spray weapon like a Submachine Gun or Pistol to fire at enemies quickly.

Add a consumable like Chug Splash and a mobility item to your inventory and you’re all set to fight enemies to claim the coveted Victory Royale.

That’s all we’ve got to offer to help you claim a win in Fortnite Reload. You can also complete Reload Quests for free rewards and also get your hands on a Mythic Goldfish that’s back on the island.