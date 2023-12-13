How to get your Nintendo Switch Year in Review: 2023 recap explained

As 2023 is nearly wrapped up, Nintendo has released its official Year in Review page for the Switch. Here’s how players can check, download, and share their stats for 2023.

2023 was a monumental year for video games, with many fans discussing whether or not this year was one of the best in modern memory.

While there were many standout multi-platform releases like Baldur’s Gate 3, Street Fighter 6, and Resident Evil 4 Remake, there were also plenty of big console exclusives. Though Sony’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Microsoft’s Starfield were huge releases, Nintendo had plenty of excellent exclusive titles as well.

Now, those Nintendo fans who enjoyed the year with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Fire Emblem Engage can check out their official Switch Year in Review to see all the detailed stats on how they played in 2023.

What is Nintendo Switch Year in Review?

The Nintendo Switch Year in Review is an interactive web page that allows Nintendo Switch owners to see exactly how and when they played their Switch titles across 2023. For music fans who’ve checked out their Spotify Wrapped lists, the process isn’t all too different from that.

Nintendo fans can see details like the first game they played in 2023, how many games they played altogether, and how many hours they put into their top games of the year.

How to get your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2023

To see your Nintendo Switch Year in Review for 2023, head over to the official Nintendo website made specially for the occasion. Click that link and sign in using your Nintendo Account details.

Once you’ve signed into your account, you’ll be able to view a brief slideshow presentation showing off all your Switch-related stats across 2023. At the end of the presentation, you can download specific slides to share on social media platforms.

That’s all there is to it. Now you can take a moment for a brief trip down memory lane to see just how you spent this incredible year on the Nintendo Switch.

If you happen to own an Xbox or PlayStation console, Microsoft and Sony have done something similar with the Xbox Year in Review and PlayStation Wrap-Up.