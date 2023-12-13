How to get your Xbox Year in Review: 2023 recap explained

Another year down and it’s time to see how you stacked up on the Xbox. If you’re wondering how to get your Xbox Year in Review, read on.

2023 has been a massive year for the video games industry with a seemingly endless barrage of bangers. It’s just been capped off with The Game Awards 2023 where we were shown what the next few years have in store.

Before you look to the future though, you might want to check out your past and there’s no better way to do that than with the Xbox Year in Review. The green console had some heat this year with titles like Best RPG nominee Starfield and Best Sports/Racing Game Forza Motorsport.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to check your stats on either of these or the many other Xbox titles you played this year, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get your Xbox Year in Review for 2023.

Bethesda Softworks How many hours did you spend in the biggest Xbox exclusive of 2023?

What is Xbox Year in Review?

Before we get into how to access your Xbox Year in Review, you might want to know why you should. Xbox Year in Review is basically Spotify Wrapped for Xbox gamers but we’re sure the title probably gave that away.

Article continues after ad

Microsoft has been saving all the details of your gameplay habits on the console to offer some fun stats that reflect your 2023 on Xbox. You’ll get cool little fun facts like how much Gamerscore you earned over the year, your favorite genres, and total hours spent on Xbox.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to get your Xbox Year in Review 2023

To access your Xbox Year in Review for 2023, just head to the Xbox website and click the sign-in link under the Year in Review graphic on the home page. Enter the details for the primary Microsoft account you use for Xbox and voila, you’re in.

Article continues after ad

If you’re already logged in to the Xbox website, go to the home page and scroll down until you see the Xbox Year in Review banner at around the halfway point of the scroll bar. Just click the button that says “View your stats” and it’ll take you where you need to go.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it. Now you too can look at the chronicle of your 2023 on Xbox.

If you’re planning your 2024 on Xbox, you might want to check out 2023’s Game of the Year Baldur’s Gate 3 which shadow-dropped on the console shortly after winning the award.