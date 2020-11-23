 How to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
How to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:22

by Andrew Highton
eivor in ac valhalla


Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Did you know that AC Valhalla has a secret ending tucked away? Well, you do now, and we’re going to help you see this for yourself with our guide. Here’s how to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and how you can view it.

Ubisoft‘s games generally don’t deviate too much from a basic narrative. Secret endings, and the sort are usually a bit more uncommon in their games. However, this is not the case with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The game contains a completely secret ending that requires certain conditions to be met before you are allowed to view it. Thankfully, we know how to access this alternate ending and we’ll let know all the info below.

Here’s how to unlock the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Hidden ending

You thought you’d seen all Eivor’s story had to offer didn’t you? Or you decided to finish the story and clean up the game after concluding the narrative. Well, you might need to revisit the final mission after completing one specific activity first.

In order to gain access to the secret ending, you will need to complete 10 Animus Anomaly puzzles first.

Anomaly 1

Location: East Anglia – Needham Lake

ac valhalla map

Anomaly 1.

Anomaly 2

Location: Hordafylke – Hlutrholt

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 2.

Anomaly 3

Location: Ledecestrescire – Kildesbig

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 3.

Anomaly 4

Location: Snotinghamscire – Briudun Hill

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 4.

Anomaly 5

Location: Sciropescire – Quartzite Ridge

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 5.

Anomaly 6

Location: Hamtunscire – Isle of Wiht

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 6.

Anomaly 7

Location: Lincolnscire – Basilica Ruins

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 7.

Anomaly 8

Location: Eurvicscire – Thornburg Henges

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 8.

Anomaly 9

Location: Oxenefordscire – Aqueduct

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 9.

Anomaly 10

Location: Suthsexe – Seven Sisters

ac valhalla map anomaly

Anomaly 10.

Once you have all 10 of these complete, then you will now be able to see the secret ending.

There you go. Hopefully, that should help you in your quest of how to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Head here for more news and guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Apex Legends

How to see your total playtime in Apex Legends

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:26 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 14:33

by Alex Garton


Apex Legends Season 7

Keeping an eye on Apex Legends playtime can be difficult for players as it is not recorded on consoles. Luckily, there’s a way you can track your game time and achievements using an outside source.

Apex Legends is an extremely fun game that players can easily sink hundreds if not thousands of hours into. However, it’s not actually very easy for players to keep track of their overall game time as EA has not implemented a tracking feature.

For some, knowing how long they’ve put into the game on competitive titles is important. It shows how much dedication and effort they have committed in order to get better. However, as there is no tracking feature, Apex players are left guessing their overall game time.

Well, using an outside source, it’s now possible to find out exactly how many hours you’ve played Apex on console.


Season 7 of Apex Legends introduced the new Olympus map to the game.

How to track your playtime on Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed how players can check their playtime in Apex on console.

The process involves using a website called Exophase which tracks playtime, trophies, and achievements. Let’s check out exactly how you can check your playtime on Apex.

  1. Copy and paste this link into your browser: https://www.exophase.com/psn/user/YourName/
  2. Replace ‘PSN’ with ‘Xbox’ if you’re on an Xbox One or leave it if you’re on PlayStation
  3. Replace ‘YourName’ with your Gamertag on PlayStation or Xbox
  4. Hit enter and Exophase will provide you with your playtime on Apex Legends

Exophase shows the playtime for all your games, not just Apex.

It’s worth noting that Exophase not only provides you with your Apex playtime, but every game you’ve played on console. On top of this, it will display all the achievements and trophies you have acquired while playing each title.

Finally, if you’re receiving an error message, you’ll need to sign up for an Exophase account and verify your email which is completely free. Knowing what you now know, there should be no problem accessing the data you need!