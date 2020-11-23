How to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Did you know that AC Valhalla has a secret ending tucked away? Well, you do now, and we’re going to help you see this for yourself with our guide. Here’s how to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and how you can view it.

Ubisoft‘s games generally don’t deviate too much from a basic narrative. Secret endings, and the sort are usually a bit more uncommon in their games. However, this is not the case with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The game contains a completely secret ending that requires certain conditions to be met before you are allowed to view it. Thankfully, we know how to access this alternate ending and we’ll let know all the info below.

Here’s how to unlock the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Hidden ending

You thought you’d seen all Eivor’s story had to offer didn’t you? Or you decided to finish the story and clean up the game after concluding the narrative. Well, you might need to revisit the final mission after completing one specific activity first.

In order to gain access to the secret ending, you will need to complete 10 Animus Anomaly puzzles first.

Anomaly 1

Location: East Anglia – Needham Lake

Anomaly 2

Location: Hordafylke – Hlutrholt

Anomaly 3

Location: Ledecestrescire – Kildesbig

Anomaly 4

Location: Snotinghamscire – Briudun Hill

Anomaly 5

Location: Sciropescire – Quartzite Ridge

Anomaly 6

Location: Hamtunscire – Isle of Wiht

Anomaly 7

Location: Lincolnscire – Basilica Ruins

Anomaly 8

Location: Eurvicscire – Thornburg Henges

Anomaly 9

Location: Oxenefordscire – Aqueduct

Anomaly 10

Location: Suthsexe – Seven Sisters

Once you have all 10 of these complete, then you will now be able to see the secret ending.

There you go. Hopefully, that should help you in your quest of how to get the secret ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Head here for more news and guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.