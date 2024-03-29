Oxium is a rare resource in Warframe that is dropped exclusively by a single enemy.

Oxium is a crucial resource for crafting Warframes, weapons, and other gear in Warframe but finding it can be a challenge. Here’s exactly how you can get Oxium in the game.

There are plenty of resources to be found in Warframe but some are harder to come by than others. Oxium is a resource that can only be obtained a certain way in the game, here’s everything you need to know about how to farm it.

From the enemies you need to defeat, to the best locations for Oxium, we’ve got you covered when it comes to this important Warframe resource.

Digital Extremes Getting Oxium in Warframe can be a challenging task.

How to get Oxium in Warframe

Oxium is exclusively dropped by a single enemy called Oxium Ospreys in Warfame so you’ll need to defeat them to farm the resource.

These robotic creatures can be a handful to deal with and they also have a built-in self-destruct mechanism with can deal significant damage. You’ll need to kill them before they self-destruct in this case if you want to get your hands on Oxium.

The best way to take out an Oxium Osprey is by preventing it from self-destructing, which can be done if you eliminate it as soon as its shield is hit. Also, they don’t self-destruct on low health with a full shield. So, it’s advisable to use Toxin damage as it can easily bypass shields.

Most importantly, you should not engage in melee combat with an Oxium Osprey, as it will most likely self-destruct unless killed in a single strike.

Where to farm Oxium in Warframe

The best places for Oxium farming in Warframe are Corpus missions.

Defense-based Corpus missions in Io on Jupiter are a particularly good farming location. If you’re still in the early stages of the game, Gulliver on Phobos is also a decent alternative for players who may not have reached Jupiter yet.

Finally, if you want to be more successful in your Oxium search, here are a few additional tips:

The Warframe Nekros can be incredibly useful due to his Desecrate ability , which can increase your chances of obtaining Oxium by re-rolling enemy drop tables.

, which can increase your chances of obtaining Oxium by re-rolling enemy drop tables. Teaming up with a full squad of players can boost enemy spawn rates , allowing you to encounter more Oxium Ospreys during your missions.

, allowing you to encounter more Oxium Ospreys during your missions. Using r esource boosters can double the amount of Oxium you find. You can get these from the market or via login rewards .

can double the amount of Oxium you find. You can get these . Finally, equipping mods like Animal Instinct or Thief’s Wit will help you locate resource containers and Oxium Ospreys more easily.

