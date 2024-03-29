How to Get Control Module in Warframe

You’ll have to grind if you want to amass Control Modules in Warframe.

Control Modules are a handy, rare resource in Warframe, but gathering it can be a tough challenge. Here are some ways to efficiently farm Control Modules for a maximum yield.

Control Modules aren’t as common as some other resources in Warframe, but they drop in certain locations. You’ll need to head out to specific planets and missions, prepared for a bit of a grind. But with the right strategy, you’ll be stockpiling those modules in no time.

These little components are essential for crafting a range of Warframes, weapons, and other gear, making them a vital resource for progression in the game.

Here’s how you can farm Control Modules in Warframe.

Digital Extremes Farming Control Modules in Warframe can be a bit of a grind.

How to farm Control Module in Warframe

Neptune, Europa, and the Void are the primary locations where you can find Control Modules in Warframe. You can focus on Defense, Exterminate, and Survival missions for Neptune and Europa, and almost all missions for the Void.

Control Modules can be found by defeating enemies or in containers in the missions mentioned above. Additionally, defeating The Hyena Pack in Neptune is an excellent way to get Control Modules as they have a high drop rate.

Here are some additional tips to maximize your Control Module yield:

Taking Nekros along with you is a great idea because of his Desecrate ability, which causes enemies to drop extra loot.

along with you is a great idea because of his Desecrate ability, which causes enemies to drop extra loot. You can also utilize the help of a Smeeta Kavat companion with the Charm ability to enhance resource drops, further boosting your Control Module yield.

with the Charm ability to enhance resource drops, further boosting your Control Module yield. Resource boosters are always useful for farming as they double all resource drops.

are always useful for farming as they double all resource drops. You can also purchase Control Modules from the market if you’re in urgent need and don’t want to spend time grinding.

