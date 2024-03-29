How to get Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer in Warframe

Synathid Ecosynth Analyzers can be a tricky resource to acquire in Warframe. So, here’s how you can get them and beef up your supplies in the game.

Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer is a rare resource in Warframe that can be used for crafting unique melee weapons and unlocking specific blueprints in the game.

Getting your hands on this resource is different from others, however, as you’ll need to venture into the realm of fishing in Warframe. For this, you’ll need to have the right fishing gear and know the exact fishing spot, so we’ve got you covered with all the information right here.

Digital Extremes Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer can be farmed by fishing in specific locations in Warframe.

How to farm Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer in Warframe

Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer are dropped by a fish called Synathids which can be found exclusively in the caves scattered around Orb Vallis in Venus. However, catching these elusive fish isn’t a straightforward task, particularly if you don’t have the appropriate fishing supplies.

You’ll need a Fishing Spear, Synathid Bait, and Luminous Dye, all of which can be purchased from The Business in Fortuna to catch Synathids. The latter two items are optional but will make your job much easier so we’d recommend buying them regardless.

To catch Synathids in Warframe, follow the steps below:

Once you’ve gathered the right equipment, make your way towards Orb Vallis and look for caves with water bodies, which can be found on your map. Look for discolored patches of water that indicate fishing hotspots in the cave. Use Luminous Dye to illuminate the area, and pinpoint the precise location of the Synathid fish. Throw the Synathid bait into the water and wait for the fish to be lured toward it. When you see the fish moving, quickly throw your fishing spear at them so they can’t escape.

Once you’ve caught some Synathids, go back to The Business in Fortuna, where you can dismantle the fish to receive Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer. Keep in mind that you’ll get one Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer per fish, so it’s wise to stock up on these fish for maximum yield.

