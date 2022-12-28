How to enter MoistCr1TiKal’s $10,000 Amok Runner speedrun challenge

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal has set up a $10,000 speedrun bounty for a game called Amok Runner and anyone can enter, here’s everything you need to know about the challenge.

MoistCr1TiKal loves hosting events and getting involved with his large community, and this time he’s taking it a step further with a $10,000 speedrun competition.

Instead of picking an extremely popular game, Moist has chosen to pick out a title he thinks almost no one else has played called Amok Runner.

After finishing the RPG back in November, he believes it’s the perfect game for players to speedrun and discover unique glitches to reach the credits as quickly as possible.

Article continues after ad

Of course, to compete in this competition and have a chance at securing the $10,000, you’ll need to know the rules, and luckily, we’ve you covered.

Gamedeus MoistCr1TiKal has chosen Amok Runner for the $10,000 challenge.

MoistCr1TiKal’s $10,000 speedrun challenge rules & how to enter

MoistCr1TiKal has kept the rules extremely simple for this challenge so anyone can enter and have a chance at earning the $10,000 prize pool.

For starters, you’ll need to buy Amok Runner which is available on Steam for $8.99. It’s worth noting, that the title is usually double this price but it’s currently 50% off thanks to the winter sale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Keep in mind, load times will not be counted, time in the menus will be counted, and finally, any glitches are allowed. The competition will last for two weeks so if you’re going to take part, get started as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

After you’ve purchased the game, simply follow the steps below to enter the challenge:

Download Amok Runner on Steam Record yourself completing the game as quickly as possible Once you have your best run, submit it using the submission form here Compare your time on the leaderboard to other competitors

For a full breakdown of the challenge, you can check out Moist’s full video below.

As Moist wants the community to work collectively to achieve the best time possible, keep in mind your recording will be added to the leaderboard for others to view.

This means if you discover a unique glitch, others will be able to use it for themselves as soon as you’ve submitted your entry.

Good luck in the competition and hopefully, you can get your hands on the $10,000 prize pool!