Changing your Fantasy Premier League team name only requires a few simple steps, but can be easily overlooked. Here is everything you need to know about the process.

The 2023/34 Premier League season doesn’t start until August, but FPL fans already have plenty to do in preparation. On July 3, a number of key players’ prices were revealed, and then the Premier League unveiled a list of players in new positions.

Creating the best possible lineup isn’t the only pre-season task players need to tackle. A good team all starts with a creative squad name. To make things easier for you, we already made a list of the top 50 best funny FPL team names.

If you want to use one of our suggested names, you need to know how to change your FPL team name. Let’s jump right into everything you need to know.

How to change your Fantasy Premier League team name

Changing your team name in FPL is easy, but first, you need to select a squad. Fortunately, you can just use the auto-pick feature if you just want to skip past and create a new name.

Once you select a team, there are still a few steps you need to follow in order to complete the process.

Here is a full rundown on how to change your FPL team name.

Ensure you are on the ‘Pick Team’ of the FPL website

Scroll to the bottom of the page. Next to the list of upcoming fixtures, you’ll see an ‘Admin’ tab

Click on the ‘Team Details’ option

Under the ‘Team Name’ option, type your new name (maximum 20 characters)

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click ‘Update Details’

From there, you have the freedom to create whatever team name you want, as long as FPL approves it. Be sure to check out the rest of our Fantasy Premier League coverage.