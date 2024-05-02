How to upgrade Your Village to a Town in Manor Lords

How to upgrade Your Village to a Town in Manor LordsHooded Horse
Manor Lords has taken the world of city builders by storm, blowing past the record concurrent player count on Steam for the genre. As such, players are advancing further into the game and upgrading settlements is a big part of that. Here’s everything you need to know.
In total, there are seven distinct tiers of settlement with increasingly difficult criteria to meet. All of these conditions require the player to increase the number and level of Burgage Plots in a village or town. From the outset, players start with a Settler Camp, either at the start of a new game or when moving into a new region.
The tiers of settlement currently available in Manor Lords are as follows:
- Settler’s Camp
- Small Village
- Medium Village
- Large Village
- Small Town
- Medium Town
- Large Town
Manor Lords settlement upgrade costs
|Settlement type
|Burgage plot requirements
|Small Village
|5x Level 1 Burgage Plots
|Medium Village
|5x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 2x Level 2 Burgage Plots
|Large Village
|10x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 5x Level 2 Burgage Plots
|Small Town
|10x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 7x Level 2 Burgage Plots / 3x Level 3 Burgage Plots
|Medium Town
|10x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 10x Level 2 Burgage Plots / 10x Level 3 Burgage Plots
|Large Town
|30x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 20x Level 2 Burgage Plots / 15x Level 3 Burgage Plots
Though the route to larger settlements is relatively simple, upgrading Burgage Plots can be time-consuming. Not only are the materials required significantly more expensive in higher tiers, there are also more stringent requirements that must also be met in the town around them.
Burgage Plot upgrade requirements
Level 2 Burgage Plot upgrade
- Construction cost – 4x Timber
- Food Store – Two different varieties of food available at the store
- Build a Woodcutter’s Lodge and a Marketplace to supply fuel
- Clothing Store – After building a Cobbler’s Yard extension, wait for shoes to be supplied, and the requirement should be fulfilled.
- Build a Church – 5x Timber, 10x Stone & 20x Planks.
Level 3 Burgage Plot upgrade
- Construction cost – 4x Timber, 4x Rooftiles, 8x Planks, 25x Regional Wealth
- Direct access to a well via roads
- Level 2 Stone Church upgrade – 5x Timber, 10x Rooftiles, 10x Planks & 20x Stone
- Food Store – Three different varieties of food available at the store
- Clothing Store – Expanded offering of cloaks and general clothes to add to the shoes of the previous tier.