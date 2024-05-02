How to upgrade Your Village to a Town in Manor Lords

Manor Lords has taken the world of city builders by storm, blowing past the record concurrent player count on Steam for the genre. As such, players are advancing further into the game and upgrading settlements is a big part of that. Here’s everything you need to know.

In total, there are seven distinct tiers of settlement with increasingly difficult criteria to meet. All of these conditions require the player to increase the number and level of Burgage Plots in a village or town. From the outset, players start with a Settler Camp, either at the start of a new game or when moving into a new region.

The tiers of settlement currently available in Manor Lords are as follows:

Settler’s Camp

Small Village

Medium Village

Large Village

Small Town

Medium Town

Large Town

Manor Lords settlement upgrade costs

Settlement type Burgage plot requirements Small Village 5x Level 1 Burgage Plots Medium Village 5x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 2x Level 2 Burgage Plots Large Village 10x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 5x Level 2 Burgage Plots Small Town 10x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 7x Level 2 Burgage Plots / 3x Level 3 Burgage Plots Medium Town 10x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 10x Level 2 Burgage Plots / 10x Level 3 Burgage Plots Large Town 30x Level 1 Burgage Plots / 20x Level 2 Burgage Plots / 15x Level 3 Burgage Plots

Though the route to larger settlements is relatively simple, upgrading Burgage Plots can be time-consuming. Not only are the materials required significantly more expensive in higher tiers, there are also more stringent requirements that must also be met in the town around them.

Burgage Plot upgrade requirements

Level 2 Burgage Plot upgrade

Construction cost – 4x Timber

Food Store – Two different varieties of food available at the store

Build a Woodcutter’s Lodge and a Marketplace to supply fuel

Clothing Store – After building a Cobbler’s Yard extension, wait for shoes to be supplied, and the requirement should be fulfilled.

Build a Church – 5x Timber, 10x Stone & 20x Planks.

Level 3 Burgage Plot upgrade