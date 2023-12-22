How long is Red Dead Redemption 2? Main story & completionist run

Wondering how long Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is? Here’s everything you need to know about just how much time you can expect to spend in the beloved Rockstar sequel.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Rockstar titles ever made. The compelling narrative that tells the story of protagonist Arthur Morgan captured the hearts of fans worldwide in 2018, and there are still new players jumping into the game every day.

There’s a lot of fantastic content to enjoy in RDR2, from playing your way through the main story, taking on side quests, completing Master Hunt Challenges, or just exploring the stunning open-world Rockstar has provided. Before you jump into this western adventure however you may be curious to know how long the game is.

With that in mind, here’s how much time you can expect to spend in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar Games You can easily sink a lot of time into Red Dead Redemption 2.

How long is RDR2?

According to HowLongToBeat, completing the main story of Red Dead Redemption 2 should take you around 50 hours. If you want to experience all of the side activities the game has to offer, however, you’ll be clocking in closer to 80+ hours with the game.

Finally, for completionists who want to get ahold of all the Trophies, achievements, and collectibles and explore every nook and cranny in the open world, it could take up to 182 hours to see and do absolutely everything in RDR2.

This means that if you’re looking for a title to sink a lot of time into then Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the perfect option!

Rockstar Games RDR2 features a lot of side content for players to enjoy.

How many chapters are in Red Dead Redemption 2?

RDR2’s main story is divided into 6 chapters, and 2 epilogues for players to enjoy. A full list of all the chapters can be found below:

Chapter 1: Colter

Chapter 2: Horseshoe Overlook

Chapter 3: Clemens Point

Chapter 4: Shady Belle

Chapter 5: Guarma

Chapter 6: Beaver Hollow

Epilogue 1

Epilogue 2

That’s how much time you can expect to spend in Red Dead Redemption 2! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

