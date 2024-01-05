How long is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Main story length & completionist details

More than a decade on from the last entry in Ubisoft’s beloved series, a new release is finally just around the corner, but exactly how long is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Here’s what we know.

It’s been 14 years since the last new Prince of Persia game hit store shelves. And while the series has remained somewhat dormant, it’s not for lack of trying. A troubled Sands of Time remake was supposed to be out in 2021 but still hasn’t come to fruition.

The one project that is nearing completion, however, is The Lost Crown. A dazzling 2.5D adventure introducing us to a new protagonist in Sargon. As the first new title in over a decade, it’s safe to say expectations are certainly high.

But how will this fresh take on the classic IP unfold when it goes live on January 18? Here’s what we know about the length of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Ubisoft The hero of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

How long is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Main story run

While we don’t yet have the game in our hands, Ubisoft has gone on record ahead of launch. Devs indicate The Lost Crown is set to span roughly 25 hours for its main story run.

This puts it well ahead of most other Prince of Persia titles and quite a bit longer still than most similar 2.5D Metroidvania-esque titles.

How long is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Completionist run

Currently, it’s unclear just how long a 100% run of The Lost Crown may take. If the main path is set to roughly 25 hours, players can expect quite a bit more to see and do every single thing in the game.

From side activities to optional challenges, plenty of hidden paths to explore, and a great deal in between, you can certainly add quite a few hours to the experience if you’re a completionist.

While that’s all we know about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s length for now, be sure to check back over the coming weeks as we find out more through our own experiences with the game. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on our other guides below:

