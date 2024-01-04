Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown editions and pre-order bonuses

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is nearly here, and if you’re looking to jump into the long-anticipated revival, here are the different editions and pre-order bonuses you can get.

We’ve not had a Prince of Persia game since back in 2010. The series had once been a beloved staple of Ubisoft’s back catalog. However, after a failed reboot in 2008 and most of the company’s third-person historical efforts going into Assassin’s Creed, the franchise has failed to make an impact since.

However, with the dawn of 2024, Ubisoft is reviving the series and giving it a needed spin to forge a new identity. It’s now a side-scrolling action game with combat and Metroidvania aspects, not unlike recent successes of the Ori series and Hollow Knight.

If that sounds like something you might be interested in, here’s what you need to know about the various editions of The Lost Crown, as well as its preorder bonus.

All editions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

There are two versions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown you can purchase – Standard and Deluxe. There is not a huge difference between the two, but neither is the price. If you shell out a little extra for the Deluxe Edition, you will get some nice little perks, including an outfit, an official guide, and be able to play the game a little earlier.

Standard Edition

Base Game

Deluxe Edition

Immortals outfit

Prosperity Bird Amulet

Digital Adventure Guide

3 days of Early Access

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown preorder bonus

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown does have one pre-order bonus and it is a pretty interesting one. For purchasing the game early, you get access to the Warrior Within outfit which is modeled after the Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands outfit.

Preorder Bonus

Warrior Within outfit

It’s not yet clear if this bonus outfit will be available as a microtransaction or earnable in-game, be that when the game launches or sometime later. However, keep your eyes peeled if you want a more recognizable outfit for your version of Sargon.

