How long is Pikmin 4? Main story length & completionist run

The highly anticipated Pikmin 4 has arrived but exactly how long will it take you to beat the game? We’ve got the answer for you right here.

From exploration, combat, and puzzle solving, there’s a lot to do in the recently released Pikmin 4, and fans will be wondering how much time they’ll be able to spend in the game‘s adorable world, especially since it’s been over a decade since the last entry in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Over the years Pikmin has become an extremely beloved series where players will spend countless hours taking control of plant-like Pikmin to solve puzzles and complete various challenges. It’s no surprise that fans are eager to sink a lot of hours into Pikmin 4, whether you just want to experience the game’s main story, or are aiming for a completionist run.

With that in mind, here’s exactly how much time you can expect to spend in Pikmin 4.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

How long is Pikmin 4?

According to howlongtobeat.com, it takes approximately 14 hours to beat the main story of Pikmin 4.

If you want to finish the story and all the side content that will ramp your playtime up closer to 20 hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, for those players wanting to do absolutely everything the game has to offer, including finding every collectible, securing all the in-game upgrades, and finishing all the post-game content, you could spend up to 40+ hours on a completionist run.

Article continues after ad

As well as the main campaign, and side and post-game content, there are also a couple of co-op modes players can spend time in with friends including the “Dandori Battle mode” where you’ll be tasked with gathering as many items as possible in an allotted amount of time.

These timeframes definitely make Pikmin 4 the most substantial game in the series so far content-wise. The original Pikmin has an average playtime of just 8 hours, while its sequels Pikmin 2 and 3 can be finished in 11 and 13 hours respectively.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Pikmin 4! For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.