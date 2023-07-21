The latest title in Nintendo‘s Pikmin franchise, Pikmin 4, has finally arrived but does the game have co-op features? Here’s everything you need to know.

Pikmin is a beloved series where players take control of the adorable plant-like Pikmin to solve puzzles, collect items, and generally progress through the game‘s challenges.

Co-op and multiplayer have typically been limited in past Pikmin entries, only allowing players to team up for side content. However, the deluxe rerelease of Pikman 3 in 2020 introduced multiplayer capabilities for the main campaign, so naturally many players are wondering if full co-op features are available in Pikmin 4.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Pikmin 4 has multiplayer or co-op.

Nintendo Co-op and multiplayer have been quite limited in the Pikmin games so far.

Does Pikmin 4 have multiplayer or co-op?

Yes, Pikmin 4 does have multiplayer and co-op elements but like the majority of the franchise, it’s a limited experience.

Co-op is available during Pikmin 4’s main campaign, however, it’s not a typical experience. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to run around the same map with your friend in the game but there are a couple of multiplayer modes to enjoy.

The ‘Pebble Pincher’ mode is the core co-op experience in Pikmin 4. Instead of controlling two separate characters in this mode, a second player can assist the first by controlling an on-screen cursor that can be used to throw helpful items to Player 1. You can also throw pebbles to stun enemies and interact with various objects in the environment.

The most in-depth multiplayer feature in Pikmin 4 comes from the ‘Dandori Battle mode‘, which is occasionally featured throughout the main story. In this mode, you’ll need to gather as many items as possible within an allotted amount of time. Two players can either team up against an AI opponent or compete against each other.

If you’re looking for the most robust multiplayer experience in Pikmin 4 then the Dandori Battle mode is the best option.

That’s everything you need to know about multiplayer and co-op in Pikmin 4! To see what we thought of the game, check out our review.