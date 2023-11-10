Persona 5 Tactica Voice Cast: All Characters and Voice Actors

Persona 5 Tactica, the latest tactical RPG spin-off from the Persona series, is set to immerse players in a world where strategy meets storytelling. This new adventure redefines the voice acting landscape, with an impressive cast breathing life into each character.

This game intertwines the strategic depth of a tactical RPG with the rich narrative of the Persona universe. The voice cast of Persona 5 Tactica plays a pivotal role in this, elevating the gaming experience with their exceptional voice performances.

Join us as we unveil the voices behind these beloved and new characters, adding a rich layer to the tactical RPG experience.

Persona 5 Voice Cast: Japanese Voice Actors

Here is a list of the Japanese voice actors in Persona 5 Tactica:

Ren Amamiya – Voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Voiced by Jun Fukuyama Erina – Voiced by Rie Takahashi

– Voiced by Rie Takahashi Ryuji Sakamoto – Voiced by Mamoru Miyano

– Voiced by Mamoru Miyano Ann Takamaki – Voiced by Nana Mizuki

– Voiced by Nana Mizuki Morgana – Voiced by Ikue Ōtani

– Voiced by Ikue Ōtani Yusuke Kitagawa – Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

– Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita Makoto Niijima – Voiced by Rina Satō

– Voiced by Rina Satō Futaba Sakura – Voiced by Aoi Yūki

– Voiced by Aoi Yūki Haru Okumura – Voiced by Haruka Tomatsu

– Voiced by Haruka Tomatsu Goro Akechi – Voiced by Sōichirō Hoshi

– Voiced by Sōichirō Hoshi Toshiro Kasukabe – Voiced by Tomoaki Maeno

– Voiced by Tomoaki Maeno Kasumi Yoshizawa – Voiced by Sora Amamiya

– Voiced by Sora Amamiya Lavenza – Voiced by Aki Toyosaki

– Voiced by Aki Toyosaki Guernica – Voiced by Fairouz Ai Kadota

Persona 5 Voice Cast: English Voice Actors

Here is a list of the English voice actors in Persona 5 Tactica:

Ren Amamiya – – Voiced by Xander Mobus

– Voiced by Xander Mobus Erina – Voiced by Leeanna Albanese

– Voiced by Leeanna Albanese Morgana – Voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris

– Voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris Ryuji Sakamoto – Voiced by Max Mittelman

– Voiced by Max Mittelman Ann Takamaki – Voiced by Erika Harlacher

– Voiced by Erika Harlacher Yusuke Kitagawa – Voiced by Matthew Mercer

– Voiced by Matthew Mercer Makoto Niijima – Voiced by Cherami Leigh

– Voiced by Cherami Leigh Futaba Sakura – Voiced by Erica Lindbeck

– Voiced by Erica Lindbeck Haru Okumura – Voiced by Xanthe Huynh

– Voiced by Xanthe Huynh Goro Akechi – Voiced by Robbie Daymond

– Voiced by Robbie Daymond Toshiro Kasukabe – Voiced by MacLeod Andrews

– Voiced by MacLeod Andrews Kasumi Yoshizawa – Voiced by Sora Amamiya

This is everything you need to know about Persona 5 voice actors for English and Japanese languages. For more Persona content, check out our guides below:

