Persona 5 Tactica Voice Cast: All Characters and Voice Actors
Persona 5 Tactica, the latest tactical RPG spin-off from the Persona series, is set to immerse players in a world where strategy meets storytelling. This new adventure redefines the voice acting landscape, with an impressive cast breathing life into each character.
This game intertwines the strategic depth of a tactical RPG with the rich narrative of the Persona universe. The voice cast of Persona 5 Tactica plays a pivotal role in this, elevating the gaming experience with their exceptional voice performances.
Join us as we unveil the voices behind these beloved and new characters, adding a rich layer to the tactical RPG experience.
Persona 5 Voice Cast: Japanese Voice Actors
Here is a list of the Japanese voice actors in Persona 5 Tactica:
- Ren Amamiya – Voiced by Jun Fukuyama
- Erina – Voiced by Rie Takahashi
- Ryuji Sakamoto – Voiced by Mamoru Miyano
- Ann Takamaki – Voiced by Nana Mizuki
- Morgana – Voiced by Ikue Ōtani
- Yusuke Kitagawa – Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita
- Makoto Niijima – Voiced by Rina Satō
- Futaba Sakura – Voiced by Aoi Yūki
- Haru Okumura – Voiced by Haruka Tomatsu
- Goro Akechi – Voiced by Sōichirō Hoshi
- Toshiro Kasukabe – Voiced by Tomoaki Maeno
- Kasumi Yoshizawa – Voiced by Sora Amamiya
- Lavenza – Voiced by Aki Toyosaki
- Guernica – Voiced by Fairouz Ai Kadota
Persona 5 Voice Cast: English Voice Actors
Here is a list of the English voice actors in Persona 5 Tactica:
- Ren Amamiya – – Voiced by Xander Mobus
- Erina – Voiced by Leeanna Albanese
- Morgana – Voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris
- Ryuji Sakamoto – Voiced by Max Mittelman
- Ann Takamaki – Voiced by Erika Harlacher
- Yusuke Kitagawa – Voiced by Matthew Mercer
- Makoto Niijima – Voiced by Cherami Leigh
- Futaba Sakura – Voiced by Erica Lindbeck
- Haru Okumura – Voiced by Xanthe Huynh
- Goro Akechi – Voiced by Robbie Daymond
- Toshiro Kasukabe – Voiced by MacLeod Andrews
- Kasumi Yoshizawa – Voiced by Sora Amamiya
This is everything you need to know about Persona 5 voice actors for English and Japanese languages.
