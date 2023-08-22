How long is Immortals of Aveum? Main story & completionist run

Immortals of Aveum is a brand new FPS that swaps out traditional gunplay for magical powers, but how long can you expect to spend in the game? Here’s everything you need to know about finishing the story and achieving a completionist run.

The debut release from Ascendant Studios, Immortals of Aveum, has arrived and it delivers a magical twist to the typically gun-heavy FPS genre.

Throughout the game, you take control of protagonist, Jak, who must harness a number of interesting magical abilities in order to defeat enemies and successfully traverse the environment. Creativity is also a big part of this FPS, as you’ll need to use your powers in unique ways to progress.

If you’ve just picked up the game, you may be wondering exactly how much time you’ll be spending in its world, so here’s everything you need to know about completing the main campaign and achieving a coveted completionist run.

Ascendant Studios Immortals of Aveum features an exciting magic-themed story.

How long is Immortals of Aveum?

It should take approximately 20-25 hours to finish if you’re solely planning to tackle the main campaign.

This is dependent on your personal playstyle and the difficulty you select, however, higher difficulties may increase your overall playtime, so if you’re looking for a challenge you can expect to roll the credits closer to the 25-hour mark.

If you’re aiming for a completionist run, however, you could easily spend up to 30 hours in the game.

As well as the main campaign, there’s a handful of additional content available for players to enjoy. Each region you visit in the FPS title includes a number of optional puzzles to enjoy, which can either be tackled as you progress through the story or revisited. The endgame also unlocks a number of challenging boss fights known as ‘The Six’ that will put players’ skills to the test.

