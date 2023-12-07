How long is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Main story & completionist run

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has finally arrived on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC but how long is the game? Here’s exactly how much time you can expect to spend in the world of Pandora in the latest Ubisoft title.

After a lot of anticipation, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has just been released and for any big fans of James Cameron’s beloved Avatar movie franchise, this exciting open-world experience gives you the chance to explore the vast environments of Pandora from a first-person perspective.

As well as exploring some stunning areas, you’ll get the chance to learn a lot of unique skills, as well as use weapons in combat situations. Before you dive headfirst into the Ubisoft release, however, you might be curious to know just how much time can be spent in the game.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

How long is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

According to HowLongtoBeat, it should take approximately 15 and a half hours to complete a single playthrough of the main story in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

If you want to engage in various optional activities within the open world however, this will bump the playtime closer to 25 hours, so there’s a lot of side content to sink your teeth into if you wish.

At the time of writing though, there’s been no confirmation on how long a full completionist run of the game will take but as soon as it’s revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page.

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may not be as long as some of the other open-world titles that have been released this year, there seems to be a lot of exciting content for players to dive into that will keep you exploring Pandora for a fair amount of time.

It’s also worth noting that Ubisoft has already announced future DLC for the game which will include new story packs that will increase your playtime even further once they’re released.

