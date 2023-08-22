Immortals of Aveum Achievement & Trophy list: 47 challenges to complete

The world of Aveum is rich with secrets to uncover, challenges to conquer, and characters to meet. So if you’re looking to tick every box and get it all done, here’s the full Immortals of Aveum Achievement & Trophy list to help out.

Whether you’re simply blitzing through the main story or taking time to veer off the core path, you’ll no doubt unlock a number of achievements and trophies naturally in Immortals of Aveum.

Article continues after ad

But if you’re a completionist looking to see and do everything possible, there’s quite a lot to wrap your head around. From endgame bosses to optional and missable conversations along the way, and even more than 100 hidden chests to find, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

So if you’re eager to make the most of the new release from Ascendant Studios, here’s the full Immortals of Aveum Achievement and Trophy list to keep you busy.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts / Ascendant Studios The world of Aveum is jam-packed with bosses to fight, optional puzzles to solve, and plenty more.

Full Immortals of Aveum Achievement & Trophy list

Magnus of the Order Elite – Get all other trophies (PlayStation only)

– Get all other trophies (PlayStation only) Recruit – Complete the game on Apprentice difficulty

– Complete the game on Apprentice difficulty Lights Army – Complete the game on Magnus difficulty

– Complete the game on Magnus difficulty Grand Magnus – Complete the game on Immortals difficulty

– Complete the game on Immortals difficulty Socialite – Spoke to everyone at the party

– Spoke to everyone at the party Family Business – Spoke to Silas Mede about every topic

– Spoke to Silas Mede about every topic Diplomat – Spoke to Ambassador Damolie about every topic

– Spoke to Ambassador Damolie about every topic Petite Bourgeoisie – Spoke to Magister Belming about every topic

– Spoke to Magister Belming about every topic Witch-Taker – Spoke to Hauser about every topic

– Spoke to Hauser about every topic Out of Time – Spoke to Orphe about every topic

– Spoke to Orphe about every topic Scholar – Collected 50 Lore Texts

– Collected 50 Lore Texts Armsman – Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Sigil

– Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Sigil Kitted Out – Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Totem

– Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Totem Best Dressed – Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Bracer

– Fully upgraded 1 Legendary Bracer Armaments Azure – Obtained 3 Legendary Blue Sigils

– Obtained 3 Legendary Blue Sigils Armaments Gules – Obtained 3 Legendary Red Sigils

– Obtained 3 Legendary Red Sigils Armaments Vert – Obtained 3 Legendary Green Sigils

– Obtained 3 Legendary Green Sigils Periapt Cerulean – Obtained 1 Legendary Blue Totem

– Obtained 1 Legendary Blue Totem Periapt Alizarin – Obtained 1 Legendary Red Totem

– Obtained 1 Legendary Red Totem Periapt Viridian – Obtained 1 Legendary Green Totem

– Obtained 1 Legendary Green Totem Enlisted – Defeated 100 enemies

– Defeated 100 enemies Solider – Defeated 500 enemies

– Defeated 500 enemies Veteran – Defeated 1,300 enemies

– Defeated 1,300 enemies Master of Ultramarine – Unlocked all Talents in Blue Magic branch

– Unlocked all Talents in Blue Magic branch Master of Carmine – Unlocked all Talents in Red Magic branch

– Unlocked all Talents in Red Magic branch Master of Malachite – Unlocked all Talents in Green Magic branch

– Unlocked all Talents in Green Magic branch Shroudfane Explorer – Completed 10 Shroudfanes

– Completed 10 Shroudfanes Shroudfane Surveyor – Completed all Shroudfanes

– Completed all Shroudfanes Tip of the Spear – Defeated All of The Six

– Defeated All of The Six Treasure Hunter – Opened all Golden Chests in the main story

Secret Achievements & Trophies

Unforseen – Completed ‘Streetwise’

– Completed ‘Streetwise’ Battlefields Have Memories – Completed ‘The Magnus’

– Completed ‘The Magnus’ Maybe Engage a Little – Completed ‘Yltheum’

– Completed ‘Yltheum’ No More Names – Completed ‘The Immortals’

– Completed ‘The Immortals’ Initiate – Completed ‘The Hand of Sandrakk’

– Completed ‘The Hand of Sandrakk’ Thrada-Kul – Completed ‘Nocea’

– Completed ‘Nocea’ Gravity Challenged Rocks – Completed ‘Exile’

– Completed ‘Exile’ All the Major Food Groups – Completed ‘The Magic Eaters’

– Completed ‘The Magic Eaters’ Beggers Would Ride – Completed ‘Caldera’

– Completed ‘Caldera’ Control is an Illusion – Completed ‘The Binding Mark’

– Completed ‘The Binding Mark’ The Means to Save It – Completed ‘Colossal’

– Completed ‘Colossal’ Resilience to Sin – Completed ‘Ruin’

– Completed ‘Ruin’ A Familiar Nest – Completed ‘Occupation’

– Completed ‘Occupation’ Geas Aristeya – Completed ‘Glaivegate’

– Completed ‘Glaivegate’ A Perfect Cycle – Completed ‘The Shrouded Realm’

– Completed ‘The Shrouded Realm’ Fowl Play – Found the bird in the Palathon

– Found the bird in the Palathon Backtracker – While looking for Thaddeus, returned from Kalthus to the Palathon

– While looking for Thaddeus, returned from Kalthus to the Palathon Good Boy – Pet the Veki

So, there you have it — those are all the trophies & achievements that you can get in your Immortals of Aveum playthrough.