Forza Motorsport players expose safety rating exploit in online mode

In the high-octane world of Forza Motorsport’s online mode, players have uncovered a controversial exploit in the game’s safety rating system.

Forza Motorsport has made a triumphant return after a six-year hiatus, receiving widespread acclaim for its lifelike graphics, immersive sound, and car progression system. The game’s visuals are so realistic that players have even mistaken in-game scenes for genuine race footage. But one standout feature has been the updated online multiplayer mode.

Forza Motorsport’s online multiplayer has been described by fans as “phenomenal,” with many considering it the best iteration yet. Central to this experience are the revamped Skill and Safety Rating systems. These ratings provide players with a personal score based on their overall pace and driving etiquette.

However, amid the praise, a controversial loophole in the online multiplayer feature has emerged that’s helping players boost their rating without any effort required.

Far from being mere badges of honor, the Skill and Safety ratings play a crucial role in determining the lobbies in which players are placed.

The goal is to match drivers with similar ratings, ensuring a competitive and balanced environment. Initially, players are matched based on Skill Rating, with Safety Rating serving as a secondary criterion if more participants are required.

While players can enhance their ratings by performing well in multiplayer events, poor and reckless driving can lead to a decrease in ratings, subsequently affecting the quality of the lobbies they join.

This system was designed to promote clean and fair racing, but it appears that some players have found a way to game it.

A growing number of players have discovered that by activating all available driving assists, they can effectively “AFK grind” their way to an S-Tier Safety Rating. These assists, designed to help newcomers and casual players, prevent collisions and off-track violations, inadvertently making it easier for players to boost their Safety Rating.

While others are drawing attention to how the system can be exploited, others are raising concerns about how the Safety Rating system is fundamentally flawed. One player remarked, “The safety rating really needs a rework, it needs to be harder to get S ranking. You can easily get an S rating from just staying in the back for one race.”

Another player, who has achieved an S for Safety Rating, candidly admitted, “I’ll be honest I have an S and I don’t deserve it. I always try to race clean but I’m also somewhat new to wheel to wheel online racing.”

However, it’s only been one day since Forza Motorsport officially launched, so it remains to be seen what kind of changes players will see when it comes to how the Safety Rating is handled in online mode.