Forza Motorsport’s lifelike graphics are tricking players into thinking it’s real footage

Forza Motorsport’s stunning visuals have players questioning reality, mistaking game scenes for genuine race footage.

Forza Motorsport is back and the most hardcore fans of the series already have their hands on the game thanks to early access.

The game, returning after a six-year hiatus, has already received widespread praise from both critics and players alike. The graphics, sound, and online experience have all been highlighted as standout features in the latest Forza Motorsport installment.

And now players are now sharing their feedback with the world on social media. In particular, it’s the game’s visuals that are making waves, with one tweet showcasing the game’s photorealism recording more than four million views.

The clip, taken from the player’s Hood cam perspective, features a race around the Grand Oak Raceway. As the player maneuvers through a cluster of cars, the game’s graphics are on full display. The wet track reflects the surroundings, and the environment feels detailed and immersive.

The realism is so striking it’s even led to comments such as, “Holy s**t thought this was actually real footage for a minute.”

And many others seem to agree. The Forza subreddit is buzzing with players sharing their awe over the game’s visuals. One player posted a clip of a rainy race with the caption, “You know, I think it looks pretty good at times,” showcasing the game’s prowess in rendering rain and darker environments.

However, it’s not all praise. Some players have expressed disappointment with certain aspects of the game. The rear-view mirrors, for instance, have been described as a “pixelated mess,” drawing criticism from the community.

Additionally, while the game has been marketed as being “built from the ground up,” some players have spotted reused car models from previous Forza titles. A particular point of contention has been the inclusion of a 14-year-old car model of a ’00 Nissan Silvia Spec-R, which first made its appearance in Forza Motorsport 3.

Despite these criticisms, it seems that Forza Motorsport’s graphics have managed to blur the lines between virtual and reality, tricking people into believing they’re watching real footage.