Hideo Kojima’s Overdose game footage leaks in private Discord

Hideo Kojima’s Overdose game footage has leaked via a private Discord according to an industry insider who saw the footage.

Not much is known about Hideo Kojima’s next game, which is tentatively titled Overdose.

The Japanese-gaming legend has kept the project under wraps for a while, but now, leaks have begun popping up revealing a bit more about the game and its characters.

According to a veteran industry insider, footage of the game has hit the internet for the very first time.

Tom Henderson, the man behind tons of gaming leaks and news, claims his site Insider Gaming has seen footage of Overdose, albeit quite blurry.

Although he decided to not post the images and footage himself, the photos began to surface online which showed actor Margaret Qualley in a blue dress. Qualley is one of the publicly known actors to be involved with the project.

According to Tom, there was a private Discord server of game developers not attached to the project where the images briefly appeared before being deleted from the server.

The footage seen of Overdose showed a jump scare toward the end of the video and “GAMEOVER,” followed by “A Hideo Kojima Game,” and “OVERDOSE”.

From what we know now, Overdose is planned to be a horror game from Kojima’s studio. However, as with many video games early in development, the title and also the contents of the game could easily be changed by the official reveal.

Until we actually see the game revealed to the public, the project will continue to be shrouded in mystery.