Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated Overdose could be revealed at GamesCom 2022

Hideo Kojima’s next project Overdose could finally be officially revealed at GamesCom 2022, as the Death Stranding creator teases the first trailer.

It’s been three years since Kojima Productions released Death Stranding, after years of hype and speculation. Billed as a ‘strand’ type game, Hideo Kojima sought out to re-shape the modern gaming experience as he saw fit.

Now, it looks like the first trailer for the game rumored to be called ‘Overdose’ is due to be released soon.

Hideo Kojima’s Overdose debut trailer could be at GamesCom

After revealing a collaboration with Microsoft at the June Xbox showcase that would use “Microsoft’s cutting edge cloud technology”, the project was rumored to be known as ‘Overdose‘ by leaker Tom Henderson.

Hideo Kojima is known for editing the trailers himself for his projects, having done so on the Death Stranding marketing campaign.

The Metal Gear creator tweeted on August 13 that he had “tentatively finished editing for now” alongside pictures of his Adobe Premiere Pro timeline.

Though the contents of the timeline were obscured, it is possible that the results of the edit will be revealed at GamesCom 2022. Taking place between August 24-28, speculatively it would make sense for Kojima to showcase the project with plenty of eyes on it.

The build-up towards this potential reveal has been in the works for weeks, as Kojima previously teased on August 5 that he was “editing” at Kojima Productions headquarters.

Footage for the game allegedly showcases Death Stranding star Margaret Qualley, before inciting a jump-scare with the game’s supposed title on-screen. At the June Xbox Games Showcase, Kojima explained the upcoming game will use “Microsoft’s cutting edge cloud technology” to deliver a “never-seen-before concept.”

For years many players have longed for Kojima’s canceled Silent Hills project to be reignited, but hopes of that game coming to light have been squashed by the leak of an untitled game currently in development.

Having redefined the stealth genre and innovated open-world titles with a ‘strand’ type game, ‘Overdose’ is gearing up to be Kojima’s most ambitious project yet.