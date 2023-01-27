Hi-Fi Rush voice actors for all characters

If you are wondering who the voice actors of Hi-Fi Rush are, then our handy hub has got everyone covered from Chai to Zanzo.

Hi-Fi Rush is an adventure game that involves a colorful cast of characters, plenty of stylish fighting, and tons of music. It’s here where players can manipulate the entire story and its world by playing to the beat.

Being a single-player game at the core, several characters with interesting personalities are featured throughout the story. Each of these characters is voiced by talented artists from the industry.

So, if you are wondering who are the voice actors of Hi-Fi Rush, our hub has everything you need to know.

Tango Gameworks Hi-Fi Rush is unlike any other game Tango Gameworks released before.

Full list of Hi-Fi Rush voice actors

Here is the list of the cast who voiced the characters in Hi-Fi Rush:

Chai : Robbie Daymond

: Robbie Daymond CNMN : Sunil Malhotra

: Sunil Malhotra Kale Vandelay : Roger Craig Smith

: Roger Craig Smith Macaron : Gabe Kunda

: Gabe Kunda Peppermint : Erica Lindbeck

: Erica Lindbeck Rekka : Misty Lee

: Misty Lee Roquefort : David Fane

: David Fane Zanzo: Todd Haberkorn

Apart from countless TV shows, Robbie Daymond has voiced other characters in the past in several AAA franchises like Horizon Forbidden West and Halo Infinite. He has even voiced Kai in Omega Strikers. The same goes for Sunil Malhotra, with games like Legends of Runeterra and Mortal Kombat 11 having characters voiced by them.

Before joining Hi-Fi Rush, Gabe Kunda lent his voice to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War characters. Some of the latest Misty Lee’s works include The Callisto Protocol, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, God of War: Ragnarok, and Diablo Immortal. Meanwhile, David Fane marked his entry into the video game industry with Hi-Fi Rush.

So, there you have it — that was a rundown of all Hi-Fi Rush voice actors. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

