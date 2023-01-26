Hi-Fi Rush PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Hi-Fi Rush PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the action rhythm game.
Hi-Fi Rush delivers a unique spin on the rhythm game genre with its action-based combat, giving Xbox Series X|S and PC players the chance to jam out to some iconic songs. With the game making a surprise release after the Xbox Developer Direct, many players will be wanting to delve into Tango Game Works’ latest title.
However, PC players looking to play the game on maximum settings at high frame rates will want to know what hardware is required to run the game smoothly. So, if you’re wondering whether you can run Hi-Fi Rush on your current setup or just wish to know what the minimum and recommended specs are, then our Hi-Fi Rush PC requirements guide has you covered.
Hi-Fi Rush PC requirements
Minimum settings
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500, Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1050, RX 560
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended settings
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K, Ryzen 5 1300X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1050TI, RX 570
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
So, there you have it, that’s all the Hi-Fi Rush system requirements you need to run the game smoothly on PC. Make sure you check out our gaming page for the latest news and guides on all the upcoming titles.
