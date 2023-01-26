Is Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the unique rhythm-action game is on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Hi-Fi Rush is the latest rhythm game that wowed fans at the Xbox Developer Direct, showcasing its colorful visuals and star-studded soundtrack. However, due to the instant release of the game, many Xbox Series X|S and PC players will be wondering whether Hi-Fi Rush is on Xbox Game Pass.

After all, Microsoft’s subscription service enables players to download and play a variety of games from a massive library of games. So, if you’re wondering whether Hi-Fi Rush is on Game Pass or whether you’ll need to purchase a copy, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Hi-Fi Rush on Game Pass?

Tango Gameworks Hi-Rush is a unique rhythm game with an emphasis on action.

Yes, Hi-Fi Rush is on Game Pass. If you have an Xbox Series X|S and/or Windows PC today, then you can download and play the game right now. Unfortunately, Hi-Fi Rush has yet to be made available on PS5, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be made playable on PlayStation systems in the future.

How to download Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Game Pass

Tango Gameworks Hi-Fi Rush is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

In order to download Hi-Fi Rush on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft store to begin downloading Hi-Fi Rush. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play the action rhythm game for as long as you like.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Hi-Rush on Game Pass. As always, we’ll be sure to update this article should further news be announced so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.