What is Hi-Fi Rush? Xbox release surprise rhythm adventure game at Developer Direct

In a surprise announcement, Bethesda and Xbox have released new animated rhythm adventure game and fans are already loving it – but what is Hi-Fi Rush? We’ve got everything you need to know about the unseen addition to Developer Direct.

While it was originally anticipated that Xbox’s Developer Direct event would explore Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza, but the developers at Xbox also revealed a secret project called Hi-Fi Rush.

Much to players’ surprise, the game was released on January 25, 2023, on both Game Pass and the general store meaning, upon its announcement, players could get right into the animated musical world. So, before you get ready to play the game, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the shock release.

Article continues after ad

What is Hi-Fi Rush?

Tango Gameworks Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm adventure game where every beat counts.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, the company known for The Evil Within and Ghostwire, Hi-Fi Rush is a fighting adventure game where the entire story and the world around you are manipulated to the music you’re playing.

Filled with a personal soundtrack and a comic book animated style, this is an action-adventure game where playing and fighting to the beat is the sound of success.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Essentially, you play the wannabe rockstar Chai who’s looking to get hold of a robotic arm from the Vandelay Corporation so he can keep playing music. However, the installation goes wrong, deeming Chai a defective model set for a rather gruesome decommission. It then becomes your job to both escape and try to take down the evil megacorp using the power of rhythm and your trusty guitar.

Article continues after ad

It’s filled with thrilling action scenes where attacking to the beat is the best way to land combos and some fantastically powerful attacks. On top of that, there’s also a heartwarming story embedded within the catchy soundtrack and colorful fights.

With its exploration, fighting, storyline, and soundtrack, Hi-Fi Rush is shaping up to be a huge hit, even after releasing so suddenly.