All songs in Hi-Fi Rush: Full soundtrack & artists

Hi-Fi Rush’s rhythm-based gameplay is extremely satisfying and the stellar soundtrack is one of the best aspects of the game, so here’s a full list of the songs and artists that are featured.

Announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct and released on the same day, Hi-Fi Rush has become immensely popular overnight.

The rhythm-based title has incredible combat, a unique art style, and most of all, an absolutely brilliant soundtrack.

After taking on enemies to the beat as Chai, some players are desperate to know the names of the tracks they’re listening to in-game.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a full list of all the songs and artists who are featured in Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack: Full song list & artists

Hi-Fi Rush doesn’t have a huge soundtrack with a total of seven tracks in its song list, but there is a number of well-known artists who make a feature.

Whether it’s The Prodigy, Nine Inch Nails, or The Black Keys, Tango Gamework’s soundtrack is short but perfectly put together.

You can check out the full list of songs below:

Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony – Wolfgang Gartner

Lonely Boy – The Black Keys

1,000,000 – Nine Inch Nails

The Perfect Drug – Nine Inch Nails

Invaders Must Die – The Prodigy

Whirring – The Joy Formidable

INAZAWA CHAINSAW – Number Girl

So, there you have it, that’s the full soundtrack for Hi-Fi Rush with every song that’s included in the game.

If you’re looking to check out these songs on Spotify, Bethesda Softworks has put together an official playlist that you can check out here.