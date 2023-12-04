Retiring LEGO Marvel Black Panther still at all-time lowest price

The LEGO Marvel Black Panther set will soon be retired. LEGO is still offering it at an all-time lowest price.

Following a year on the shelves, LEGO is discontinuing the LEGO Marvel Black Panther set. Indeed, come the end of 2023, it will no longer be available. Don’t yet have this 2961-piece set on your shelf? Best to grab it now as the company has discounted it to an all-time lowest price.

Save on LEGO Marvel Black Panther with LEGO

LEGO has slashed a whopping $140 off the original price of the LEGO Marvel Black Panther set. It is now available for $209.99.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

In addition, this is not the only LEGO Marvel kit currently available at a significant discount. Walmart has matched the all-time lowest price of the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Marvel Black Panther set is the perfect addition to any Marvel fan’s collection. Designed for ages 18 and up, the 18-inch tall, 20-inch wide set makes for a great display piece (possibly on the bookshelf containing all your Marvel comics?).

You can adjust the LEGO Marvel Black Panther’s arms to the distinctive “Wakanda Forever” pose. The fingers can also be articulated. You’ll also find the hands are removable if you just want to display the almost life-sized bust by itself.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In addition, the set features several neat elements. These include reflective black and silver accents, and purple and blue hues emulating the power of Vibranium. Black Panther’s necklace is also present. The display base also features a logo plate.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

The Black Panther was first introduced in a 1966 comic of Fantastic Four. Throughout the years, this iconic superhero featured in several comic books and, more recently, movies. In fact, the first installment of the Black Panther film series was the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Article continues after ad

But that’s not the only Academy Award it was nominated for. It was nominated for several others, including Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. The blockbuster film won all three of these.

The sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also received a host of nominations. It was once again awarded an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.