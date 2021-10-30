Will GoldenEye 007 arrive on Switch? Classic Bond game finally unbanned in Europe

Classic James Bond game Goldeneye 007, originally released on the Nintendo 64, has finally been unbanned in Germany. So, could a re-release be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future?

Released back in 1997, Goldeneye 007 defined an entire generation of gaming, with its influential multiplayer modes and refinements to the first-person-shooter genre.

An adaptation of the titular 1995 James Bond film, marking the debut of Pierce Brosnan in the role, acclaimed developers Rare brought the film to life in an incredible new light.

Now, after canceled fan projects and divisive remakes, the title could be getting the Nintendo Switch treatment following an exciting new development.

Goldeneye 007 finally unbanned in Germany

Despite garnering critical success around the world, Goldeneye 007 has actually been banned in Germany for the last 25 years. Fans of the masterful James Bond title will be glad to know the game is possibly set for a new lease of life. According to the German trade journal BPjM-Aktuell, following changes within the Federal Center for Child and Youth Media Protection, Goldeneye 007 is no longer classified under the “Media Harmful to Young Persons” list.

The review process for titles in this category is automatically looked into after 25 years, yet it is speculated that representatives of Nintendo have been pursuing action on the title over the years.

As a result, it’s quickly led to fan hopes that Goldeneye might become a part of the N64 library on the Switch. Though, there has been nothing official yet. It is purely speculation at this point.

Featuring the likes of Starfox 64 and Super Mario 64, the addition of a select line of iconic Nintendo 64 titles comes at the heft cost of an extra $50 per year on top of ongoing online subscriptions.

The addition of GoldenEye would, no doubt, bring added attention to the service, but the price tag could keep some players from wanting to take the nostalgia trip.