Fresh leaks suggest Goldeneye 007 is coming to Xbox very soon

Goldeneye 007 was a huge moment for videogames, changing first-person shooters forever. Now, the iconic game is seemingly set for an Xbox re-release.

No Time To Die brought James Bond fans around the world closure for Daniel Craig’s tenure, but the lack of a Bond game since 007 Legends has been heavily felt over the years. The news of IO Interactive’s Project 007 is fantastic for patient players, but it seems they’ll be able to get their Bond game fixed earlier than anticipated.

After hopeful speculation and rumors, it appears Goldeneye 007 is finally coming to Xbox Series S|X consoles.

Leak reveals Goldeneye 007 Xbox achievements

According to Resetera user Outlaw Torn, the re-appearance of Goldeneye 007 has been discovered on the tracking site TrueAchievements. With “55 GoldenEye 007 achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore” available to view on the site, they all sport artwork reminiscent of the N64 classic.

Only one player has these achievements under their belt so far, which Outlaw Torn claims is an Xbox developer. The achievements have been conferred by fellow tracker site, Exophase, listing one player as having earned them.

here are some achievement pics for the Xbox GoldenEye 007 achievements pic.twitter.com/dHEXgIv4Zv — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 1, 2022

A remaster of Goldeneye 007 was touted to hit Xbox consoles, but was ultimately canceled. In the absence of this remaster, the only other way to revisit the title was either through emulation or playing 2010’s Goldeneye 007. The latter would reimagine the game with Daniel Craig in the lead, in a modern setting as opposed to the original 1995 backdrop.

Licensed Bond games have been few and far between since the rights were reverted back from Activision. With no new titles since the lackluster 007 Legends, it is great to be potentially revisiting Rare’s brilliant shooter in the near future.