God of War: Ragnarok gameplay reveals new enemies for Kratos

A new gameplay clip for God of War: Ragnarok shows Kratos and Atreus fighting a previously unseen enemy type – Grims.

With God of War: Ragnarok’s long-awaited release now just a couple of months away, the marketing push is moving full steam ahead.

Game Informer announced the sequel as its cover story for Issue #349, promising to shed more light on the Kratos’ and Atreus’ next big adventure.

Of course, most fans remain eager to see more of the action-packed gameplay. And a new clip offers just that and then some.

Latest God of War: Ragnarok gameplay features new enemy type

Game Informer has shared an exclusive gameplay clip from the God of War sequel, providing a closer look at new combat mechanics and a previously unseen enemy.

The foes in question come in the form of a reptilian species known as Grims, bipedal creatures who mostly favor crocodiles.

In addition to dealing damage with melee attacks, Grims spew acid from their mouths and can climb up taller structures for somewhat of an advantage.

In terms of updated combat skills, Kratos now possesses an ability mapped to the Triangle button that activates a “Signature Move” for his equipped weapon.

“Holding or mashing Triangle” while wielding the Blades of Chaos charges up the elemental-based skill Whiplash, which infuses the Blades with fire.

The Leviathan Axe’s Signature Move, Frost Awaken, results in ice coursing through the steel to deal massive amounts of frost damage.

God of War: Ragnarok’s latest gameplay reveal suggests Kratos could prove even more powerful this time around, something players can test for themselves when the title finally hits stores this fall.

The next God of War entry comes to PS4 and PS5 on November 9.