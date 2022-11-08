God of War Ragnarok Trophy list: Spoiler-free look at every Trophy in the game

Another major PlayStation release means another Platinum Trophy and God of War Ragnarok is no different. The sequel to 2018’s reboot comes with an expansive Trophy list full of difficult challenges and collectibles to track down, so here’s a full look at what to expect.
Whether you’re a dedicated Trophy hunter or simply a casual gamer looking to extract that little bit of extra value from your favorite games, Trophies help provide hours of fun and often help push you in new directions.
Whether it’s fighting in a particular way, using certain equipment, or taking on some of the toughest foes, there are plenty of Trophies on offer for players of all skill levels to enjoy in God of War Ragnarok.
So if you’re eager to see the full Trophy list, look no further. Here’s a complete rundown on every Trophy available in God of War Ragnarok.
Although names and locations have been redacted in the following Trophy list for your convenience, certain objectives and titles may ruin the surprise for certain elements. Nothing game-changing is revealed below, but if you’re looking to go in completely blind, we recommend turning back now.
Full God of War Ragnarok Trophy list
|Rarity
|Trophy Name
|Trophy Description
|The Bear and the Wolf
|Collect all Trophies
|The Florist
|Collect one flower from each of the nine realms
|The Librarian
|Collect all of the Books
|The Curator
|Collect all of the Artifacts
|How it Started
|Equip an Enchantment
|Spit Shine
|Upgrade one piece of armor
|Spartan Ways
|Remember the Spartan teachings
|Full Belly
|Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
|Knock off the Rust
|Purchase a Skill
|A Grizzly Encounter
|Battle the [Spoiler]
|Blood Debt
|Battle the [Spoiler]
|Backyard Brawl
|Battle the [Spoiler]
|Root of the Problem
|Battle [Spoiler]
|The Cauldron
|Destroy [Spoiler]’s cauldron
|Off the Leash
|Battle [Spoiler]
|Comeuppance
|Battle [Spoiler]
|Better Together
|Battle [Spoiler]
|Phalanx
|Obtain all Shields
|Collector
|Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts
|Dragon Slayer
|Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set
|How it’s Going
|Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
|[Spoiler] for a [Spoiler]
|Attend the [Spoiler]
|Rebel Leader
|Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
|New Friends
|Fetch Lunda’s orb
|Full Gufa
|Free the Hafgufas
|Making Amends
|Free the Lyngbakr
|It Was a Good Day
|Retrieve Mardöll
|Invasive Species
|Complete all of the Crater Hunts
|Besties
|Pet Speki and Svanna
|Rightful Place
|Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
|Pure of Hart
|Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
|Trials by Fire
|Complete the Trials of Muspelheim
|Ready for Commitment
|Fully upgrade one armor set
|Ragnarök
|Battle the [Spoiler]
|Grave Mistake
|Battle [Spoiler]
|The True Queen
|Battle [Spoiler]