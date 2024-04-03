Gigantic is returning with the Rampage Edition on April 9, 2024, and here are all the heroes you’ll be able to use in the unique hero shooter MOBA.

A new version of Gigantic, the 5v5 MOBA hero shooter published by Gearbox is launching this April to give the game a second shot at life, and the definitive Rampage Edition will feature a sizeable roster of distinct Heroes for players to choose from.

With all the returning faces from the original release, Rampage Edition will also introduce 2 new Heroes for players to get their hands on. If you want a full rundown of every hero that will be featured in the game, we’ve got you covered right here.

Abstraction Games / Gearbox There are a lot of unique heroes to choose from in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

How many Heroes are in Gigantic: Rampage Edition?

There are a total of 25 heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. This includes 23 returning characters, and the 2 new heroes, Roland and Karjir.

Roland is described as a “world-hardened man, who lost his arm but gained unparalleled reach”, while Karjir is a “fast reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alley and streets.”

All Heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Every fighter in Gigantic: Rampage Edition has their own set of offense and defensive skills, including Ultimate Abilities. You can find a full list of all the Heroes in the game below: