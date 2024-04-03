All Heroes in Gigantic: Rampage EditionAbstraction Games / Gearbox
Gigantic is returning with the Rampage Edition on April 9, 2024, and here are all the heroes you’ll be able to use in the unique hero shooter MOBA.
A new version of Gigantic, the 5v5 MOBA hero shooter published by Gearbox is launching this April to give the game a second shot at life, and the definitive Rampage Edition will feature a sizeable roster of distinct Heroes for players to choose from.
With all the returning faces from the original release, Rampage Edition will also introduce 2 new Heroes for players to get their hands on. If you want a full rundown of every hero that will be featured in the game, we’ve got you covered right here.
How many Heroes are in Gigantic: Rampage Edition?
There are a total of 25 heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. This includes 23 returning characters, and the 2 new heroes, Roland and Karjir.
Roland is described as a “world-hardened man, who lost his arm but gained unparalleled reach”, while Karjir is a “fast reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alley and streets.”
All Heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
Every fighter in Gigantic: Rampage Edition has their own set of offense and defensive skills, including Ultimate Abilities. You can find a full list of all the Heroes in the game below:
- Ezren Ghal
- Rutger
- Oru
- Ramsay
- Beckett
- Imani
- Tripp
- Tyto the Swift
- The Margrave
- Xenobia
- Lord Knossos
- Uncle Sven
- Pakko
- Voden
- HK-206
- Aisling
- Charnok
- Vadasi
- Griselma
- Mozu
- Wu
- Zandora
- T-Mat
- Kajir
- Roland