All Heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Tyler Constable
Gigantic is returning with the Rampage Edition on April 9, 2024, and here are all the heroes you’ll be able to use in the unique hero shooter MOBA.

A new version of Gigantic, the 5v5 MOBA hero shooter published by Gearbox is launching this April to give the game a second shot at life, and the definitive Rampage Edition will feature a sizeable roster of distinct Heroes for players to choose from.

With all the returning faces from the original release, Rampage Edition will also introduce 2 new Heroes for players to get their hands on. If you want a full rundown of every hero that will be featured in the game, we’ve got you covered right here.

There are a lot of unique heroes to choose from in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

How many Heroes are in Gigantic: Rampage Edition?

There are a total of 25 heroes in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. This includes 23 returning characters, and the 2 new heroes, Roland and Karjir.

Roland is described as a “world-hardened man, who lost his arm but gained unparalleled reach”, while Karjir is a “fast reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alley and streets.”

Every fighter in Gigantic: Rampage Edition has their own set of offense and defensive skills, including Ultimate Abilities. You can find a full list of all the Heroes in the game below:

  • Ezren Ghal
  • Rutger
  • Oru
  • Ramsay
  • Beckett
  • Imani
  • Tripp
  • Tyto the Swift
  • The Margrave
  • Xenobia
  • Lord Knossos
  • Uncle Sven
  • Pakko
  • Voden
  • HK-206
  • Aisling
  • Charnok
  • Vadasi
  • Griselma
  • Mozu
  • Wu
  • Zandora
  • T-Mat
  • Kajir
  • Roland

