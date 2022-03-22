Ghostwire Tokyo Fallout 4 Vault Suit: Side mission location & how to change outfits

While Ghostwire Tokyo’s rainsoaked streets contain a whole plethora of secrets, a replica Fallout 4 Vault Suit for Akito is among the most coveted. Here’s how to get it.

As the apocalypse draws ever closer and the bloodstained streets of Ghostwire Tokyo ever-more enticing, players are gearing up to dive into Bethesda’s Asian-inspired RPG.

Set in a city characterized by its secrets and shrouded in mystery, players can set their sights on completing the main story, or get the full Ghostwire experience by taking on side missions.

One of these will net you a Fallout 4-inspired Vault Suit for Akito to wear as he slays the Visitors – but just how do you get this fun little Easter Egg for yourself in Ghostwire Tokyo?

How to get Fallout 4 Vault Suit in Ghostwire Tokyo

In order to snag this iconic blue boiler suit for yourself, you’ll need to reach Chapter 2 in the game and have completed the Observation Deck questline. The side quest you’ll need becomes available as a result.

Done that? Here’s what you’re looking for:

Open your Map Look for a side mission called ‘The Crimson Moon’ (see image below) Head to the starting location This is in one of the phone boxes you use to transfer spirits back to the real world Pick up the phone and accept the mission You will be tasked with climbing high buildings to get three different lunar readings – the exact locations are shown on your map. Once all three readings are taken, return to the phone box to complete the mission

How to change outfits in Ghostwire Tokyo

Now that you’ve claimed your radiation-soaked prize, you’ll probably be looking to take it for a spin and make the Visitors jealous of your post-apocalyptic fashion prowess.

In order to change outfits and equip the Fallout 4 Vault Suit:

Go to ‘Inventory‘ Scroll along to tab marked with a clothes hanger The Vault Suit is right at the bottom as it is a one-piece outfit On PC, scrolling through the outfits is done using the directional buttons Equip it, and bring some Fallout magic to Ghostwire Tokyo!

So that’s how to get the Fallout 4 Vault Suit in Ghostwire Tokyo and represent Bethesda in style. Looking to unearth more of Shibuya’s secrets? Be sure to check out our other guides:

