How long is Ghostwire: Tokyo? Main story length, completionist run & more

If you’re wondering how long Ghostwire: Tokyo is, we’ve got everything you need to know about story length for those looking to beat the game with a completionist run.

The Ghostwire Tokyo release date is just around the corner, and those looking to take down the terrifying Yōkai and save Tokyo will be curious to know how long this supernatural adventure takes to beat.

With plenty of side quests and secrets waiting to be discovered, the city streets of this sprawling metropolis are as inviting as they are frightening. However, adventurers aiming to experience everything the game has to offer will need to set aside a fair amount of time.

Advertisement

Whether you’re a diehard action game fan who has a penchant for the supernatural, or an avid speedrunner who enjoys beating the latest titles in record time, our Ghostwire: Tokyo playthrough hub has you covered on how long it’ll take you to beat the action-adventure title.

How long is Ghostwire: Tokyo?

If you’re just looking to complete the main campaign, then it will take about 15 hours. This news comes from an interview with WCCFTech, who discussed playthrough time with Game Director, Kenji Kimura.

Read More: Ghostwire Tokyo system requirements

Kimura also stated that this time would be doubled if players delved into the game’s side content and explored the wider city. With this in mind, a completion time of 30 to 40 hours would be expected.

Advertisement

Of course, these times will vary depending on individual skill and commitment to the game’s non-story content. This also doesn’t take into account securing all the game’s collectibles, so if you enjoy hunting down secret items and exploring every inch of the virtual city, then you can expect to pump even more hours into Ghostwire: Tokyo.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Ghostwire: Tokyo.

How long is Elden Ring? | How long is Detroit Become Human? | How long is Sekiro? | How long is Resident Evil Village?