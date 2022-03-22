Ghostwire Tokyo: Best Ethereal Weaving skills & abilties

Ghostwire Tokyo’s dazzling cityscape is swamped by vicious Visitors just looking to tear you asunder, so here are the best Ethereal Weaving skills and general abilities to max out to combat them.

When you take your first steps into the neo-dystopian world of Ghostwire Tokyo, you’re met with a flood of new powers that will take both you and main protagonist, Akito, a few moments to get used to.

Blending martial arts-style combat with elemental magic and archery, there are a whole host of different ways to approach the game‘s combat. Snipe out Visitors from afar with perfectly placed headshots, or run straight into the fray and make use of your Ethereal Weaving skills – the choice is entirely in your hands (literally).

Advertisement

You may take a look at Akito’s extensive skill selection tree and wonder which are the best to get you started as you tailor his abilities to suit your playstyle. Well, here are our recommendations for the best skills and abilities to max out in Ghostwire Tokyo.

Contents

Ghostwire Tokyo: Best abilties

While you’re probably desperate to max out those absolutely spectacular Ethereal Weaving skills, at the start of the game it’s better to focus on abilities that will help Akito a little later on.

Enemies are weaker, so your Ethereal Weaving will do decent amounts of damage anyway, and as you begin to unlock more magic you may find one element fits your playstyle more than another. Use the early game to lay the groundwork for what is to come.

Advertisement

Below are the best skills to max out as you play through the first chapters of Ghostwire Tokyo:

Ability What it does Hakkei I Causes enemies to drop ether when hit with strike attacks (Q) Inubashiri I Adds 30% move speed while crouched Wakumusubi I Increases HP restored when extracting an enemy core to 10 Wakumusubi II Increases HP restored when extracting an enemy core to 15 Fudo I Extends the amount of time enemy cores are exposed to 1.75x Fudo II Extends the amount of time enemy cores are exposed to 2.5x Kukurihime I Increase the speed of enemy core extraction to 1.5x Kukurihime II Increase the speed of enemy core extraction to 2x Tajikara I Allows you to Quick Purge downed enemies

Ghostwire Tokyo: Best Ethereal Weaving skills

It goes without saying that the most Akito’s most attractive set of abilities are the beautifully animated Ethereal Weaving ones. Intertwining the elements to create devastating combos, each functions in a different way.

Wind Weaving: Short burst shots that deal less damage, but can be fired rapidly.

Short burst shots that deal less damage, but can be fired rapidly. Fire Weaving: One-shot blasts that deal a lot of damage, but there’s not a lot of them.

One-shot blasts that deal a lot of damage, but there’s not a lot of them. Water Weaving: Long blasts with spray AoE damage.

Depending on your specific playstyle you should max out the element you feel best suits you, but if you’re looking for a well-rounded build then we’d suggest picking up the following skills:

Ethereal Weaving Skill What it does Takehaya II Shortens the charge time for charged Ethereal Weaving attacks by 25% Takehaya III Shortens the charge time for charged Ethereal Weaving attacks by 50% Hinokagutsuchi I Fire Weaving attacks pierce through one enemy Hinokagutsuchi II Fire Weaving attacks pierce through multiple enemy, as well as shields and umbrellas Hinokagabiko I Increases the explosion range of charged Fire Weaving attacks to 5m Shinatobe I Increases the fire rate of Wind Weaving attacks by 15% Shinatsuhiko I Increases the number of shots fired with a charged Wind Weaving attack to three Wadatsumi Allows you to fire two shots at a time with Water Weaving Wadanokami I Increases the width of charged Water Weaving to 5m Wadanokami II Increases the width of charged Water Weaving to 7m Wadanokami III Increases the width of charged Water Weaving to 9m

Ghostwire Tokyo: Best equipment skills

As you venture through the streets of this warped and twisted Tokyo, you’ll find a whole plethora of items to use against the powers that be. From everyday consumables that look absolutely delicious to KK’s stunning bow and arrow; there’s a lot to uncover.

Advertisement

While you’ll likely be upgrading other skills instead of the equipment ones unless you’re looking to run a bow-centric ability set, here’s where we recommend putting your points:

Ability What it does Daikoku I Increases carrying capacity to five Daikoku II Increases carrying capacity to seven Yumitsukai II Increases the bow’s quiver size to 13 arrows Yuminarashi I Increases bow draw speed to 1.5x

So that’s it for our best abilities and Ethereal Weaving skills to get you started in Ghostwire Tokyo. Looking to rid Shibuya of the Visitors once and for all? Be sure to check out our other guides:

[guides hehe]