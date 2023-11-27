Get 23% off a Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar in Cyber Monday saving

Save more than 20% on the Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar this Cyber Monday on Amazon. Accio mega Cyber Monday savings while you can.

This Cyber Monday brings some spellbinding over 20% savings for Harry Potter fans counting down to the holidays with Funko magic. Now substantially cheaper for 24 hours only, the officially licensed Harry Potter advent calendar summons a horde of Wizarding World surprises behind 24 doors.

Each numbered door reveals a delightful Pocket Pop figure from J.K. Rowling’s beloved franchise. Collect all 24 to create a colorful Funko scene straight out of Diagon Alley, perfect for displaying beside the intricately illustrated Hogwarts backdrop included in the set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Young wizards and veteran Potterheads alike can expect to unwrap iconic heroes, beasts, and villains in chibi Pop form as they count down to Christmas.

From the Boy Who Lived Himself to his loyal friend Ron and quick-witted Hermione, all the fan favorites are here.

Even wise professors Dumbledore and McGonagall join the fun alongside essential magical companions like Dobby the adorable house elf.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Save over 20% in Cyber Monday deal

Each figure is sized up to 1.87 inches tall, and Cyber Monday offers the chance to conjure up a mini Funko army at over 20% off. With so much saved in the Gringotts vault, fans can stretch their Sickles on Chocolate Frogs and Every Flavor Beans for the full Harry Potter holiday experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Muggles, Potterheads, and Witches alike can summon their own petite Pocket Pop companions of beloved heroes and troublemakers from Hogwarts’ hallowed halls.

So for all fans counting down to Christmas morning with a little magical mischief, now is the time to score this Funko-filled Harry Potter advent calendar before the stroke of midnight breaks the savings spell.

Looking out for more Cyber Monday deals? Check out this deal on the M1 iPad Pro.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.