Baldur’s Gate 3 community shocked by player unlocking trophy “the hard way”

After one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared how they unlocked the Jack-of-All-Trades achievement, others are discussing better ways to accomplish this feat.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG with plenty of achievements or trophies to unlock.

One of these is Jack-of-All-Trades, which requires you to multiclass a character into each of the game’s 12 classes without respecing them with Withers. The game’s level cap is also 12, which means you have to take one level in each class.

In response to one Reddit user who unlocked the achievement “the hard way,” others are sharing how they pulled off the same feat in a less frustrating manner.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players share easier ways to unlock Jack-of-All-Trades achievement.

Reddit user TholosTB shared their experience in a post titled “Jack-of-all-Trades, the hard way. 1/10 would not repeat” alongside a screenshot of their build.

The halfing character, presumably a Tav, has a level in each class, starting with Fighter and ending with Paladin.

Multiclassing in Baldur’s Gate 3 can create some incredibly powerful builds, but it does come with a trade-off.

Each level you take in each class counts towards your total level, and since you can only have 12 total, you’ll be missing out on the highest-level abilities from any of the classes. That’s why the achievement’s name references the phrase “Jack of all trades, master of none.”

This makes it hard to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 with a Jack-of-All-Trades character, as they are essentially stuck with just level 1 abilities.

However, as many commenters have pointed out, there are much easier ways to get the trophy.

“I just waited to recruit Minsc at level 12 and just gave him everything. Easy mode achievement off a character I was going to bench anyway,” shared one player. Others mentioned using hirelings to accomplish the same.

Since recruited characters are unlocked at level 1 and can be quickly leveled up to catch up with the rest of the party, this is a quick way to get a character from level 1 to 12 without interacting with Withers or having to work with a poorly built character.

Of course, it can be fun to play with a non-optimal build. As an example, one commenter shared that they unlocked the trophy by creating Barbie to justify the multiclassing “because Barbie can be anything!”

Still, it’s clear those who want to unlock all of Baldur’s Gate 3’s achievements or trophies don’t have to go through quite as much effort as it initially seems.