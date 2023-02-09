Fire Emblem Engage 1.2.0 patch notes: Wave 2 content, Recreation changes

Here is everything you need to know about the content and changes coming to Fire Emblem Engage in version 1.2.0, as the full patch notes have been released.

At the Nintendo Direct, more content was revealed to be coming to the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass in the upcoming 1.2.0 patch.

With the announcement of Wave 2, which will bring tons of new content to the game, players will be flocking back to the game. But there are a few more tricks in store for returning players.

Of course, the biggest change to the game making it compatible with all the new content revealed at Nintendo Direct, but there were also some quality-of-life upgrades that developer Intelligent Systems added in patch 1.2.0.

Here are the full patch notes for the 1.2.0 update for Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass 1.2.0 patch notes

Expansion Pass

Emblems Hector, Soren, and Camilla have been added. They will each join your group when their respective Divine Paralogues have been cleared.

Expansion Pass Bonus 2 has been added. If you have purchased the Expansion Pass, you will receive some materials, weapons, and skill books.

New accessories have been added to the boutique. These include the spirit set, spirit mask, spirit ears, dog ears, bunny ears, and fox ears.

Free content

Recreation spots have been added to the Somniel. Use them to increase support points among allies.

Nintendo Fire Emblem Engage 1.2.0 patch is available.

Fans react to Fire Emblem Engage 1.2.0 patch notes

On a Reddit thread discussing the patch, players were intrigued by some of the new additions that were not covered in the Nintendo Direct.

After showing some screenshots of the new accessories, one fan wrote “…. these might be too tempting for me to resist using” while others commented on Ivy’s new look. The accessories are free for all players as part of the patch.

Another massive change that players are thrilled about is the fact that now that there are recreation spots that increase supports. “This is huge!!!! I’m so happy about this,” one player said. “Best news from the update tbh,” another said.

